    EXPN   GB00B19NLV48

EXPERIAN PLC

(EXPN)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 01/14 03:15:42 am
3091.5 GBX   -1.95%
Experian third-quarter revenue rises on N.America strength
RE
02:37aExperian 3Q Organic Revenue Grew; Raises Guidance
DJ
02:15aExperian Raises FY22 Guidance As Q3 Overperforms
MT
Experian third-quarter revenue rises on N.America strength

01/14/2022 | 03:03am EST
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows a smartphone with displayed Experian logo and stock graph

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Experian, the world's largest credit data firm, reported on Friday a 14% jump in its third-quarter revenue, fuelled by robust demand for its services to consumers and businesses in North America.

Demand for credit reports and scores has been rising in Experian's main markets following the lifting of coronavirus restrictions, flexible lending criteria and low interest rates that have helped revive lending and marketing activities by clients.

The Ireland-based company benefited from U.S. consumers showing strong demand for credit in 2021, while applications for credit overall rebounded to 2019 levels, according to a survey released by the New York Federal Reserve November.

Experian said it is expecting its annual revenue to grow between 16% and 17%, above an earlier forecast of a 15% to 17% jump. The London-listed firm, however, narrowed its organic revenue forecast for the year, dented by weakness in its Europe, Middle East and Africa markets. (Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 245 M - -
Net income 2022 1 007 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 982 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,5x
Yield 2022 1,24%
Capitalization 39 522 M 39 596 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,97x
EV / Sales 2023 6,32x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 94,0%
Managers and Directors
Brian Jude Cassin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lloyd Mark Pitchford Chief Financial Officer & Director
Michael John Rogers Chairman
Joe Manna Chief Technology Officer
Kerry Lee Williams Chief Operating Officer & Director
