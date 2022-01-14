Experian third-quarter revenue rises on N.America strength

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Experian, the world's largest
credit data firm, reported on Friday a 14% jump in its
third-quarter revenue, fuelled by robust demand for its services
to consumers and businesses in North America.
Demand for credit reports and scores has been rising in
Experian's main markets following the lifting of coronavirus
restrictions, flexible lending criteria and low interest rates
that have helped revive lending and marketing activities by
clients.
The Ireland-based company benefited from U.S. consumers
showing strong demand for credit in 2021, while applications for
credit overall rebounded to 2019 levels, according to a survey
released by the New York Federal Reserve November.
Experian said it is expecting its annual revenue to grow
between 16% and 17%, above an earlier forecast of a 15% to 17%
jump. The London-listed firm, however, narrowed its organic
revenue forecast for the year, dented by weakness in its Europe,
Middle East and Africa markets.
