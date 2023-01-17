Advanced search
    EXPN   GB00B19NLV48

EXPERIAN PLC

(EXPN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:04:08 2023-01-17 am EST
2924.50 GBX   -1.03%
03:58aStocks in the red as inflation slashes UK wages
AN
03:45aExperian third-quarter revenue rises on steady demand for loans
RE
03:16aUK's Tight Labor Market to Pressure BOE on Rate Increases
DJ
Experian third-quarter revenue rises on steady demand for loans

01/17/2023 | 03:45am EST
Illustration shows a smartphone with displayed Experian logo

(Reuters) - Experian Plc posted a 7% jump in its third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as the world's largest credit data firm benefited from steady demand for loans and launch of new products.

Britain's lenders are seeking more data on the finances of potential and existing customers, as a cost-of-living squeeze raises the risk of borrowers struggling with their debts.

The FTSE 100-listed company posted a 6% rise in total organic revenue at constant exchange rates for the three months ended Dec. 31, fuelled by robust demand for its consumer and business information business in North America, its biggest market.

Experian posted a 5% increase in its organic revenue from North America, while it continued to flag a fall in demand for mortgage credit.

Total revenue growth at constant exchange rates was 7% for the quarter.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXPERIAN PLC -1.29% 2917 Delayed Quote.5.05%
FTSE 100 -0.08% 7853.64 Delayed Quote.5.48%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.12% 1148.2 Real-time Quote.6.72%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.12% 1596.95 Real-time Quote.5.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 636 M - -
Net income 2023 1 043 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 541 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 32,6x
Yield 2023 1,56%
Capitalization 33 226 M 33 226 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,54x
EV / Sales 2024 5,15x
Nbr of Employees 21 700
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart EXPERIAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Experian plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPERIAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 36,07 $
Average target price 37,89 $
Spread / Average Target 5,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Jude Cassin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kerry Lee Williams President
Lloyd Mark Pitchford Chief Financial Officer & Director
Michael John Rogers Chairman
Joe Manna Chief Technology Officer
