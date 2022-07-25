Jake Wesley Rogers Teams Up with Experian for a Financial “Glow Up”

The breakout star shares tips in a new video series focused on financial health

Breakout pop artist Jake Wesley Rogers, whose bold music is queer storytelling refracted through a universal lens, debuts a new social media video series in partnership with Experian focused on financial health. Through the perspective of Rogers’ journey on the cusp of a breakthrough, the Financial Glow Up will show viewers how they can be fabulous and financially healthy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005343/en/

Breakout pop artist Jake Wesley Rogers debuts a new social media video series in partnership with Experian focused on financial health. The Financial Glow Up videos will appear on Rogers' Instagram and TikTok channels. (Photo credit: Se Oh)

An artist heralded and championed by Billboard, Rolling Stone, Vogue, GLAAD, and fellow contemporaries such as Elton John, Brandi Carlile, and more, Jake Wesley Rogers has risen to the forefront of the music industry’s freshman class.

In collaboration with Experian, the upcoming videos showcase how Rogers empowers himself financially and creatively as he navigates his fashion, expression and career.

“I’m so excited to partner with Experian to help raise financial health awareness,” Rogers said. “Team Experian has allowed me to creatively share an inside look at the financial aspects of my career that some might’ve not seen before.”

In the two-part video series, Rogers takes viewers to the make-up and thrift stores to show how he creates his iconic looks for his upcoming tour. His stories highlight how Experian Go can empower consumers considered credit invisibles to establish a financial identity, and how managing everyday choices and decisions can affect one’s financial health.

“Experian is excited to partner with Jake Wesley Rogers, a bold and creative artist who uses his authentic voice and influence to advocate for the LGBTQ+ audience. Jake integrates budgeting ideas and financial health into his every day, whether it’s getting ready for his upcoming tour with Panic! At The Disco or thrifting for costume ideas, he is creating a better tomorrow for young adults and their financial health,” said Abigail Lovell, Chief Sustainability Officer for Experian.

The first Financial Glow Up video of this series debuts Tuesday, July 26 at 1:00 p.m. EST on TikTok and Instagram.

The partnership with Rogers is part of Experian’s United for Financial Health initiative, which aims to empower and protect consumers to improve their financial health through education and action. He will also join Experian’s new partnership with True Colors United to help end homelessness among LGBTQ+ youth.

Experian is committed to financial inclusion and empowerment for all, and its commitment to the LGBTQ+ community globally includes partnering with Born This Way Foundation, supporting transgender and non-binary consumers with the name change process on their credit reports and its weekly Twitter #Creditchat addresses important financial topics such as Financial Tips for Same Sex Couples and the LGBTQ+ Community.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organizations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 20,600 people operating across 43 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

About Jake Wesley Rogers

An artist heralded and championed by Billboard, Rolling Stone, Vogue, GLAAD, and fellow contemporaries such as Elton John, Brandi Carlile, and more, Jake Wesley Rogers has risen to the forefront of the music industry’s freshman class. Still working proudly alongside hit songwriter Justin Tranter (and signed to his Warner Records imprint, Facet Records), Jake remains an artist with a melody and a message, one he spread to new audiences with is daytime television debut during the recent final season of Ellen. Never preachy but always poignant, his lyrics – on breakout singles like the recent “Lavender Forever” as well as the beloved songs from his 2021 EP, Pluto – have enraptured audiences from all over the world.

Next, Jake will open Panic! At the Disco’s arena tour alongside Marina, continuing to reach the hearts and minds of audiences around the country (and the world). “The past few years woke me up to what being alive is really about,” Jake says, “and now I get to use those fulfilled dreams to anchor the next chapter in my career, my artistry, and my growth.”

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005343/en/