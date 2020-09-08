Log in
EXPERIAN PLC

EXPERIAN PLC

(EXPN)
London stocks gain on set of strong corporate earnings; Experian jumps

09/08/2020 | 03:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

British shares rose on Tuesday as a raft of strong corporate earnings updates brewed optimism around a post-pandemic economic rebound, while fresh Brexit negotiations sparked concerns about a no-deal exit for the UK from the European Union.

Britain began a fresh round of Brexit trade talks by warning the EU that it was ramping up preparations to leave the bloc without an agreement as the two sides bicker over rules that govern nearly $1 trillion in trade.

The FTSE 100 rose 0.6%, gaining for a second straight session, with financials and service-based companies gaining the most, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.2%. Data analytics firm Experian jumped 4.1% to the top of the FTSE 100 after posting higher second-quarter revenue. British retailer Halfords gained 3.3% after saying its underlying sales of cycling goods surged 59.1% in the 20 weeks to Aug. 21.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXPERIAN PLC 2.89% 2879 Delayed Quote.9.68%
HALFORDS GROUP PLC -0.52% 183 Delayed Quote.8.68%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 095 M - -
Net income 2021 778 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 842 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 42,3x
Yield 2021 1,27%
Capitalization 33 443 M 33 450 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,32x
EV / Sales 2022 6,64x
Nbr of Employees 17 800
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart EXPERIAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Experian plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPERIAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 36,24 $
Last Close Price 36,84 $
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target -1,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian Jude Cassin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael John Rogers Chairman
Kerry L. Williams Chief Operating Officer & Director
Lloyd Mark Pitchford Chief Financial Officer & Director
Barry J. Libenson Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPERIAN PLC9.68%33 450
IHS MARKIT LTD.5.10%31 423
HITHINK ROYALFLUSH INFORMATION NETWORK CO., LTD.43.85%12 353
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC-32.41%1 247
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.3.44%366
WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG36.86%148
