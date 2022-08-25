Log in
    EXPN   GB00B19NLV48

EXPERIAN PLC

(EXPN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-25 am EDT
2775.00 GBX   -0.82%
01:41pRising car prices drive U.S. consumers into deeper debt
RE
09:36aU.S. consumers borrow at record levels as car prices surge - Experian
RE
09:31aConsumers Shifting Back to Used Vehicles as Inventory Shortages Continue
BU
Rising car prices drive U.S. consumers into deeper debt

08/25/2022 | 01:41pm EDT
STORY: Rising prices for new cars and trucks are driving U.S. consumers deeper into debt.

Credit-monitoring company Experian on Thursday said the average car loan for a new vehicle hit a record high of over $40,000.

Vehicle demand is high, but automakers say they still cannot keep pace because of shortages of semiconductors and other supply chain snarls.

Market research firm J.D. Power this week reported the price of the average new car or truck hit a record $46,259 in August.

Despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool the economy by raising interest rates, prices of new vehicles in the United States have been rising faster than the overall inflation rate for much of the year.

Soaring prices force many to take on greater debt, and as a result, pay out more per month.

And the average monthly payment for those with an auto loan hit $667 in the second quarter up almost 15 percent from a year earlier.

Overall, the average amount borrowed rose just over 13 percent.

That data is from Experian's latest report on the auto finance market.

These trends may explain why so many consumers are opting for a used car instead, which - according to Experian - accounted for almost 62 percent of all vehicle loans during the second quarter.


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 724 M - -
Net income 2023 1 107 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 398 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,3x
Yield 2023 1,72%
Capitalization 30 121 M 30 164 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,98x
EV / Sales 2024 4,54x
Nbr of Employees 19 467
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart EXPERIAN PLC
Duration : Period :
Experian plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPERIAN PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 33,02 $
Average target price 37,20 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian Jude Cassin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Kerry Lee Williams President
Lloyd Mark Pitchford Chief Financial Officer & Director
Michael John Rogers Chairman
Joe Manna Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXPERIAN PLC-22.96%30 121
EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR PLC56.32%1 845
OPEN LENDING CORPORATION-53.74%1 313
DONNELLEY FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.-10.86%1 249
BOA VISTA SERVIÇOS S.A.14.33%715
SMARTBROKER HOLDING AG-42.31%195