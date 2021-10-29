UK's average credit score increases compared with 2020

UK, 29 October, 2021: The UK's average Experian Credit Score has grown in the past year, new analysis reveals.

Overall, the UK's average score reached 797 in September, up from 792 in 2020 and 776 in 2019.1

The resilience of credit scores during the lockdowns was helped by the introduction of the emergency payment freeze and some of the new financial behaviours that many adopted from spending less, such as saving more and reducing their debt.

The study analysed 392 individual local authority and districts in total. The highest average score is found in the City of London (893), followed by the Isle of Scilly (886) and Wokingham (880). Kingston-upon-Hull has the lowest average score of 702, with Blaenau Gwent and Blackpool just ahead, with scores of 707 and 713 respectively.

This analysis is the most comprehensive study of the nation's credit scores, not only mapping the average scores of individuals across the country but examining age differences as well.2

Those aged 55+ have the highest average score of 863. People in their twenties have lower scores than teenagers. 18-20 year olds have an average score of 823, before falling to 792 for 21-25 year olds. Those aged 31-35 have the lowest score of all (770) as they are more likely to use credit, for example for a mortgage, before scores start to rise again.

James Jones, Head of Consumer Affairs at Experian, said: "It's encouraging to see people's credit scores improving on average. We know many struggled during the pandemic, especially where incomes have been hit, and we helped to protect their credit scores if they agreed a payment holiday through the emergency payment freeze.

"Understanding and regularly checking your credit report and score is a key element of financial management and helps access to cheaper borrowing in the future if you need it. With mortgage rates approaching record lows and household budgets being stretched, it's so important to make sure your score is in the best possible shape to access the best deals and make savings.

"If you have checked your report and your score is on the low-side, then don't worry. There are often steps you can take to improve your score and get your report into a healthier shape, including signing up to Experian Boost which takes into account everyday financial transactions that haven't been factored into credit scoring before".

To find out your score and see how it compares to other people's in your local area

1 Overall average credit score at end of 1 April 2021 compared to end of 30 September 2021. Analysis conducted on scores from end of 2020 and end of 2019.

2 Experian analysed credit scores of 11 regions, split into 392 areas of the country

The areas with the highest credit scores The areas with the lowest credit scores City of London 893 Kingston-upon-Hull 702 Isles of Scilly 886 Blaenau Gwent 707 Wokingham 880 Blackpool 713

Average credit scores by age

Age Group Average Score 18-20 823 21-25 792 26-30 776 31-35 770 36-40 779 41-45 792 46-50 804 51-55 819 55+ 863

Experian Credit Score Bands

Very Poor 0 - 560

Poor 561 - 720

Fair 721 - 880

Good 881 - 960

Excellent 961 - 999

