Experience Co Limited announced that it has entered into a AUD 42.7 million secured corporate debt facility with Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The Facility comprises an equipment loan facility maturing in 5 years, a market rate loan facility maturing in 3 years and revolving asset finance facilities. This Facility replaces EXP's existing AUD 20 million corporate debt facility which was due to expire on 31 March 2025.

The Facility will provide the Group additional working capital, funding for organic and acquisition growth and refinancing of its existing corporate debt facilities.