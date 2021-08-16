Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Expert.ai S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXSY   IT0004496029

EXPERT.AI S.P.A.

(EXSY)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Borsa Italiana - 08/16 10:46:33 am
2.82 EUR   --.--%
10:53aANYCLIP AND EXPERT.AI : Shaping the Future of AI
PU
08/11EXPERT AI S P A : What Are Taxonomies and How Should You Use Them
PU
08/03EXPERT AI S P A : Don't Mistake NLU for NLP. Here's Why.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AnyClip and Expert.ai: Shaping the Future of AI

08/16/2021 | 10:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Language is data and video is intelligence. Each is powerful in its own right as many companies have come to realize their value as critical assets in their day-to-day operations. But what if they could be more, together? With AI, all things are possible. Expert.ai and AnyClip offer a full-stack solution to natural language processing and video management so you can streamline processes, maximize ROI and gain powerful insight into your most valuable assets.

As a leader in natural language, expert.ai brings a lot to the table. Our platform provides robust out-of-the-box natural language solutions for any and all text, including:

  • entity extraction (names, places, people etc.)
  • word relationship identification
  • metadata generation
  • automated tagging and classification
  • sentiment/emotional analysis
  • knowledge graph visualization of text data

As you can see, the expert.ai NLU suite offers powerful natural language tools for your text-based data. However, if you're like most companies, you probably also use video. And most of this video is likely to be undocumented and scattered throughout your organization.

AnyClip is the first fully automated and centralized video management platform for business, media and publishing. With its unique ability to extract and harness data from video, it converts latent video libraries into high performance assets that can be searched, measured and merchandised.

With AnyClip's Visual Intelligence Platform, you can:

  • Centralize your entire video library in a single repository
  • Automatically enrich your video with robust metadata (surfacing people, objects, brands, spoken language, text and sentiment, frame- by-frame), powering deep in-video search to support easy access to content for internal and external customers
  • Organize your content with custom taxonomies
  • Power on platform recommendation engines to surface the most contextually relevant content
  • Monitor video performance with centralized analytics and performance KPI's
  • Distribute your content to external sites and socials or your own domains with compelling players and streaming formats
  • Use your video to drive transaction, engagement or audience growth with in-video shoppable links

When you combine AnyClip and expert.ai you are empowered to analyze your video and language-based content like never before. You'll also enjoy a higher ROI thanks to lower capital investment and optimally targeted content thanks to NLP technology.

Additionally, both expert.ai and AnyClip offer APIs that are fully integratable with other applications, including CRMs, Digital Asset Management (DAMs) and Media Asset Management (MAMs).

Together, expert.ai and AnyClip are a powerful duo shaping the future of AI. Are you ready to realize the full potential of your language and video data with these powerhouse technologies?

Disclaimer

Expert System S.p.A. published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 14:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EXPERT.AI S.P.A.
10:53aANYCLIP AND EXPERT.AI : Shaping the Future of AI
PU
08/11EXPERT AI S P A : What Are Taxonomies and How Should You Use Them
PU
08/03EXPERT AI S P A : Don't Mistake NLU for NLP. Here's Why.
PU
07/29EXPERT AI S P A : What Is Natural Language Understanding?
PU
07/27WealthIntel, Inc., and Expert.ai S.P.A. Signs a Strategic Partnership Agreeme..
CI
07/21EXPERT AI S P A : Why Auto-Classification Is Essential to Media, Publishing, and..
PU
07/11EXPERT AI S P A : An Insider's Guide to NLP Document Classification, Across Indu..
PU
06/28EXPERT AI S P A : 6 Real-World Examples of Natural Language Processing
PU
06/22Expert.ai Announces General Availability of New Hybrid Natural Language Platf..
CI
06/22EXPERT AI S P A : .ai Announces General Availability of New Hybrid Natural Langu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 33,5 M 39,4 M 39,4 M
Net income 2021 -13,5 M -15,9 M -15,9 M
Net cash 2021 7,38 M 8,69 M 8,69 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 143 M 169 M 169 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,05x
EV / Sales 2022 3,19x
Nbr of Employees 264
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart EXPERT.AI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Expert.ai S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPERT.AI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,82 €
Average target price 5,00 €
Spread / Average Target 77,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Spaggiari Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Walter Lloyd Mayo Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria Guidotti Mistrali Chief Financial Officer
Marco Varone Director & Chief Technology Officer
Gabriele Donino Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXPERT.AI S.P.A.7.34%169
ADOBE INC.27.43%303 614
AUTODESK, INC.8.99%73 216
TWILIO INC.7.81%64 649
WORKDAY INC.-1.22%58 489
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.52%50 684