Expert ai S p A : 2022 Corporate Events Calendar Update

07/22/2022 | 01:34pm EDT
Expert.ai: 2022 corporate events calendar update

July 22, 2022

Expert.ai, listed on Euronext Growth Milan, leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for language understanding, pursuant to Article 17 of the Euronext Growth Milan Rules for Companies, announces that the Board of Directors will examine some of the main preliminary consolidated results related to the revenues, unaudited, as of June 30, 2022 on Thursday, July 28.

The 2022 corporate events calendar is therefore updated as follows:

July 28, 2022 Board of Directors meeting to examine preliminary consolidated unaudited results related to the revenues as of June 30, 2022

September 29, 2022 Board of Directors to approve the consolidated half- year financial report as of June 30, 2022

September 30, 2022 Webinar for the presentation of 1H 2022 data to the Financial Market

Expert.ai will promptly notify of any changes from the announced dates.

The corporate events calendar is also available on the Company's website at https://www.expert.ai/investor-relations/financial-calendar/?

This press release is available on www.expert.ai and at

www.emarketstorage.com.

This press release is available on www.expert.aiand at www.emarketstorage.com

About expert.ai

Expert.ai (EXAI:IM) is a leading company in AI-based natural language software. Organizations in insurance, banking and finance, publishing, media and defense all rely on expert.ai to turn language into data, analyze and understand complex documents, accelerate intelligent process automation and improve decision making. Expert.ai's purpose-built natural language platform pairs simple and powerful tools with a proven hybrid AI approach that combines symbolic and machine learning to solve real-world problems and enhance business operations at speed and scale. With offices in Europe and North America, expert.ai serves global businesses such as AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Gannett and EBSCO.

For more information, please visit https://expert.ai/

Expert.ai

IR

Euronext Growth Advisor

IR Manager

CDR Communication Srl

Integrae SIM S.p.A.

Stefano Spaggiari

Silvia Di Rosa

ir@expert.ai

silvia.dirosa@cdr-communication.it

Tel: +39 02 9684 6864

Federico Bagatella

info@integraesim.it

federico.bagatella@cdr-communication.it

Press Office

Francesca Spaggiari

Tel. +39 059 894011

Disclaimer

Expert System S.p.A. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 17:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
