Expert ai S p A : 2022 Corporate Events Calendar Update

Expert.ai: 2022 corporate events calendar update

July 22, 2022

Expert.ai, listed on Euronext Growth Milan, leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for language understanding, pursuant to Article 17 of the Euronext Growth Milan Rules for Companies, announces that the Board of Directors will examine some of the main preliminary consolidated results related to the revenues, unaudited, as of June 30, 2022 on Thursday, July 28.

The 2022 corporate events calendar is therefore updated as follows:

July 28, 2022 Board of Directors meeting to examine preliminary consolidated unaudited results related to the revenues as of June 30, 2022

September 29, 2022 Board of Directors to approve the consolidated half- year financial report as of June 30, 2022

September 30, 2022 Webinar for the presentation of 1H 2022 data to the Financial Market

Expert.ai will promptly notify of any changes from the announced dates.

The corporate events calendar is also available on the Company's website at https://www.expert.ai/investor-relations/financial-calendar/?