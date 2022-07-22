Expert ai S p A : 2022 Corporate Events Calendar Update
July 22, 2022
Expert.ai, listed on Euronext Growth Milan, leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for language understanding, pursuant to Article 17 of the Euronext Growth Milan Rules for Companies, announces that the Board of Directors will examine some of the main preliminary consolidated results related to the revenues, unaudited, as of June 30, 2022 on Thursday, July 28.
The 2022 corporate events calendar is therefore updated as follows:
July 28, 2022 Board of Directors meeting to examine preliminary consolidated unaudited results related to the revenues as of June 30, 2022
September 29, 2022 Board of Directors to approve the consolidated half- year financial report as of June 30, 2022
September 30, 2022 Webinar for the presentation of 1H 2022 data to the Financial Market
Expert.ai will promptly notify of any changes from the announced dates.
Expert.ai (EXAI:IM) is a leading company in AI-based natural language software. Organizations in insurance, banking and finance, publishing, media and defense all rely on expert.ai to turn language into data, analyze and understand complex documents, accelerate intelligent process automation and improve decision making. Expert.ai's purpose-built natural language platform pairs simple and powerful tools with a proven hybrid AI approach that combines symbolic and machine learning to solve real-world problems and enhance business operations at speed and scale. With offices in Europe and North America, expert.ai serves global businesses such as AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Gannett and EBSCO.
