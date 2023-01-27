Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Expert.ai S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXSY   IT0004496029

EXPERT.AI S.P.A.

(EXSY)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:36 2023-01-27 am EST
0.6010 EUR   -0.17%
02:40pExpert Ai S P A : Business Plan 2022B - 2023/2024E
PU
01/02ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Gismondi on top; expert.ai worst
AN
2022ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Lifestyle Group at the top; down Ki Group
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Expert ai S p A : Business Plan 2022B - 2023/2024E

01/27/2023 | 02:40pm EST
Business Plan

2022 B - 2023/2024 E

January, 27th 2023

B - budget

E - estimate

Deliver Balanced Growth and Profitability

consolidated data

  • Revenue: 31-33MM

2022

EBITDA: (14) - (12) MM

Annual recurring revenue: 17.5-19.5MM

Revenue: 38MM

2023

EBITDA: 6MM

  • Annual recurring revenue: 27MM
  • Revenue: 49MM

2024

EBITDA: 16MM

  • Annual recurring revenue: 37MM

Operational Drivers

Gross margin improvement

Cost decline ~25% YoY in 2023

    • Platform "start-up" costs over
    • Gain deployment efficiency for platform
    • Repeatable solutions to lower customization costs
    • Partner-ledcustomer integrations
  • Peak investment complete in 2022
  • Optimized go-to-market investments
  • Reduced external and G&A costs

Continue US acceleration

Achievable growth targets in core markets Grow with partners

Build on Italian base

Drive select key account growth in Europe

Focus on core verticals/solutions

  • Insurance/financial services
  • Life sciences/health care
  • Intelligent automation

3

Business Transformation

2020-2022

Transformation Investment

Developed best-in-class AI language technology

  • Best practice, cost-effective technology design for Global 1000 enterprise customers
  • Hybrid AI approach is a unique and critical competitive advantage

Transitioned to SaaS model with higher revenue quality/cash generation

  • ~1.6X annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth since 2020
  • Offset legacy revenue decline with recurring revenue growth

Built go-to-market engine

  • Grew awareness and consideration in US market
  • Focus on "land and expand" repeatable solutions in core verticals/use cases

Accelerated growth in US

  • US enterprise business 2022 outlook >2.5X YoY and ~30% of core revenue
  • Strong 2023 pipeline in insurance/finance, life sciences/health care, automation

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Expert System S.p.A. published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 19:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 36,7 M 39,8 M 39,8 M
Net income 2022 -17,5 M -19,0 M -19,0 M
Net Debt 2022 20,6 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,80x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 37,4 M 40,6 M 40,6 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart EXPERT.AI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Expert.ai S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPERT.AI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 0,60 €
Average target price 1,42 €
Spread / Average Target 135%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Spaggiari Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Walter Lloyd Mayo Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Valentina Biscotti chief financial officer
Marco Varone Director & Chief Technology Officer
Simone Formenti Chief Information Security Officer & Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXPERT.AI S.P.A.-2.43%41
ADOBE INC.6.43%167 472
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.2.86%47 135
WORKDAY INC.6.90%45 975
AUTODESK, INC.11.55%44 979
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.4.40%35 653