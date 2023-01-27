Expert ai S p A : Business Plan 2022B - 2023/2024E

Business Plan
2022 B - 2023/2024 E
January, 27th 2023
B - budget
E - estimate
Deliver Balanced Growth and Profitability
consolidated data
2022
•
EBITDA: (14) - (12) MM
Annual recurring revenue: 17.5-19.5MM
• Revenue: 38MM
2023
• EBITDA: 6MM
2024
• EBITDA: 16MM
Operational Drivers
Gross margin improvement
Cost decline ~25% YoY in 2023
• Continue US acceleration
Achievable growth targets in core markets • Grow with partners
• Build on Italian base
• Drive select key account growth in Europe
Focus on core verticals/solutions
3
Business Transformation
2020-2022
Transformation Investment
Developed best-in-class AI language technology
Transitioned to SaaS model with higher revenue quality/cash generation
Built go-to-market engine
Accelerated growth in US
