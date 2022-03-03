Expert ai S p A : Preliminary Consolidated 2021 Results

Expert.ai: Preliminary Consolidated 2021 Results

Total Revenue Slightly Below Guidance but Strong YoY Software Revenue Growth

EBITDA Outperforms Guidance Range

March 3, 2022

The Board of Directors of expert.ai today examined some of the main preliminary unaudited consolidated financial and economics estimates concerning as of December 31, 2021.

Total 2021 revenues range between Euro 30.5 million and Euro 31 million, slightly below the guidance range of Euro 33 - 35 million. Within that, recurring software license revenue grew by 24% - 25% YoY, from Euro 11.3 million in 2020 to about Euro 14 - 14.2 million in 2021, representing roughly half of total revenue in 2021. Professional services revenue accounted for the variance to guidance, primarily driven by fewer large custom project deployments and consistent with the company shift to scalable technology and delivery. Both mark an acceleration of the transformation toward recurring software revenue streams as the core growth driver for expert.ai.

EBITDA in 2021 ranges between Euro -9 and -10 million, against estimates of Euro -11 and -13 million. The EBITDA outperformance reflected effective cost control while continuing to invest in key growth capabilities including our sales, marketing, and development teams.

Please note that all the above results are of an operational nature and have not been subject to audit.

As per the financial calendar, the complete economic and financial results of the Issuer and of the Group will be published on March 29, 2022, following the approval of the draft financial statements by the Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors today approved the renewal of the Group financing plan that provides for payment of loans to expert.ai subsidiaries up to a maximum of 15 million euros (the "Transaction") and repayment by December 31, 2024 ("Expiration Date").