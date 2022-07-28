Expert ai S p A : Preliminary Consolidated H1 2022 Revenues

Expert.ai: Preliminary Consolidated H1 2022 Revenues

TOTAL REVENUES +17% YOY

RECURRING LICENCE REVENUES +50% YOY

NORTH AMERICA REVENUES +339% YOY

July 28, 2022

The Board of Directors of expert.ai, a leading company in artificial intelligence (AI) for language understanding, listed on Euronext Growth Milan, today reviewed some preliminary, unaudited and based on management data consolidated financial results as of June 30, 2022.

Total revenues for H1 2022, in a range between Euro 13.7 and Euro 13.8 million, grew 17% compared to H1 2021 results of Euro 11.8 million driven by focus on SaaS revenues, outstanding growth in the North American market, new customer acquisition, and continued strong contractual renewals.

SaaS revenues grew 50% YoY in a range between Euro 6.7 and Euro

grew in a range between Euro 6.7 and Euro million against €4.5 million in H1 2021. Recurring licenses thus delivered half of total revenue.

North America delivered 339% YoY growth in a range between Euro

YoY growth in a range between Euro and Euro 3.9 million compared to Euro 0.9 million for H1 2021.

~20 customers adopted expert.ai's industry leading technology to

power language understanding in their enterprise.

The revenues performance, as well as the contribution from recurring and regional revenues, confirm the successful and correct implementation of the company's main strategic growth drivers.

According to the financial calendar, the economic and financial results as of June 30, 2022 of expert.ai and the Group will be published on September 29, 2022. For a complete and comprehensive assessment of the Group's results in the first half of the year 2022, including also the costs incurred and therefore the operating result, please refer to the data that will be submitted for Board approval on September 29, 2022.