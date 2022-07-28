Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Expert.ai S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    EXSY   IT0004496029

EXPERT.AI S.P.A.

(EXSY)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-07-28 am EDT
0.7760 EUR   +2.11%
EXPERT AI S P A : Preliminary Consolidated H1 2022 Revenues
PU
Expert.ai Showcases New Features for the Expert.ai Platform
CI
EXPERT AI S P A : 2022 Corporate Events Calendar Update
PU
Expert ai S p A : Preliminary Consolidated H1 2022 Revenues

07/28/2022 | 01:57pm EDT
Expert.ai: Preliminary Consolidated H1 2022 Revenues

TOTAL REVENUES +17% YOY

RECURRING LICENCE REVENUES +50% YOY

NORTH AMERICA REVENUES +339% YOY

July 28, 2022

The Board of Directors of expert.ai, a leading company in artificial intelligence (AI) for language understanding, listed on Euronext Growth Milan, today reviewed some preliminary, unaudited and based on management data consolidated financial results as of June 30, 2022.

Total revenues for H1 2022, in a range between Euro 13.7 and Euro 13.8 million, grew 17% compared to H1 2021 results of Euro 11.8 million driven by focus on SaaS revenues, outstanding growth in the North American market, new customer acquisition, and continued strong contractual renewals.

  • SaaS revenues grew 50% YoY in a range between Euro 6.7 and Euro
    1. million against €4.5 million in H1 2021. Recurring licenses thus delivered half of total revenue.
  • North America delivered 339% YoY growth in a range between Euro
    1. and Euro 3.9 million compared to Euro 0.9 million for H1 2021.
  • ~20 customers adopted expert.ai's industry leading technology to

power language understanding in their enterprise.

The revenues performance, as well as the contribution from recurring and regional revenues, confirm the successful and correct implementation of the company's main strategic growth drivers.

According to the financial calendar, the economic and financial results as of June 30, 2022 of expert.ai and the Group will be published on September 29, 2022. For a complete and comprehensive assessment of the Group's results in the first half of the year 2022, including also the costs incurred and therefore the operating result, please refer to the data that will be submitted for Board approval on September 29, 2022.

This press release is available on the Company's website www.expert.aiand at

www.emarketstorage.com.

About expert.ai

Expert.ai (EXAI:IM) is a leading company in AI-based natural language software. Organizations in insurance, banking and finance, publishing, media and defense all rely on expert.ai to turn language into data, analyze and understand complex documents, accelerate intelligent process automation and improve decision making. Expert.ai's purpose-built natural language platform pairs simple and powerful tools with a proven hybrid AI approach that combines symbolic and machine learning to solve real-world problems and enhance business operations at speed and scale. With offices in Europe and North America, expert.ai serves global businesses such as AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Gannett and EBSCO.

For more information, visit https://www.expert.ai

Expert.ai

IR

Euronext Growth Advisor

IR Manager

CDR Communication Srl

Integrae SIM S.p.A.

Stefano Spaggiari

Silvia Di Rosa

ir@expert.ai

silvia.dirosa@cdr-communication.it

Tel: +39 02 9684 6864

Federico Bagatella

info@integraesim.it

federico.bagatella@cdr-

communication.it

Press Office

Francesca Spaggiari

Ufficiostampa@expert.ai

Tel. +39 059 894011

Disclaimer

Expert System S.p.A. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 17:56:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 40,5 M 41,0 M 41,0 M
Net income 2022 -10,5 M -10,6 M -10,6 M
Net Debt 2022 12,5 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,78x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 39,8 M 40,3 M 40,3 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,29x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 360
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart EXPERT.AI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Expert.ai S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPERT.AI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,76 €
Average target price 2,20 €
Spread / Average Target 189%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Spaggiari Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Walter Lloyd Mayo Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Valentina Biscotti chief financial officer
Marco Varone Director & Chief Technology Officer
Simone Formenti Chief Information Security Officer & Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXPERT.AI S.P.A.-66.15%40
ADOBE INC.-30.73%183 821
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.96%44 302
AUTODESK, INC.-27.66%44 195
WORKDAY INC.-45.05%38 125
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.0.21%36 919