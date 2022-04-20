Log in
    EXSY   IT0004496029

EXPERT.AI S.P.A.

(EXSY)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/20 06:47:38 am EDT
1.288 EUR   +1.58%
06:55aEXPERT AI S P A : Fascicolo di bilancio del Gruppo Expert.ai al 31/12/2021 - IFRS
PU
06:49aEXPERT AI S P A : .ai Group Annual Report 2021 - IFRS (Italian)
PU
06:49aEXPERT AI S P A : System S.p.A. Annual Report 2021 - IFRS (Italian)
PU
Expert ai S p A : .ai Group Annual Report 2021 - IFRS (Italian)

04/20/2022 | 06:49am EDT

04/20/2022 | 06:49am EDT
EXPERT.AI GROUP

RELAZIONE FINANZIARIA REDATTA SECONDO I PRINCIPI CONTABILI IFRS APPROVATI DALL'UNIONE EUROPEA

AL 31/12/2021

Indice

EXPERT.AI RELAZIONE SULLA GESTIONE AL 31/12/2021 2

BILANCIO CONSOLIDATO IFRS AL 31/12/2021 35

RELAZIONE DELLA SOCIETÀ DI REVISIONE AL 31/12/2021 111

EXPERT.AI GROUP

RELAZIONE FINANZIARIA- 31 DICEMBRE 2021

1

EXPERT.AI RELAZIONE SULLA GESTIONE AL 31/12/2021

EXPERT.AI GROUP

RELAZIONE FINANZIARIA- 31 DICEMBRE 2021

2

Sommario

EXPERT.AI RELAZIONE SULLA GESTIONE AL 31/12/2021

2

I. PROFILO DI EXPERT.AI

4

LETTERA AGLI AZIONISTI

4

ORGANI SOCIALI

5

AZIONARIATO DI RIFERIMENTO CAPOGRUPPO

6

APPROVAZIONE DEL BILANCIO CONSOLIDATO

7

STRUTTURA DEL GRUPPO

7

ATTIVITÀ

9

CLIENTI

9

II. ATTIVITÁ DI RICERCA E SVILUPPO

12

III. ANDAMENTO DELLA GESTIONE

13

TITOLO EXAI.MI

13

PRINCIPALI EVENTI DI RILIEVO AVVENUTI NEL CORSO DELL'ESERCIZIO

14

Andamento economico generale

18

Lo scenario dell'economia nazionale

18

MERCATO DI RIFERIMENTO

21

ANDAMENTO DELLA GESTIONE DEL GRUPPO

22

Principali dati economici

22

Principali dati patrimoniali

24

EVOLUZIONE PREVEDIBILE DELLA GESTIONE

27

AZIONI PROPRIE

28

IV. AMBIENTE, PERSONALE E RISCHI

28

EXPERT.AI GROUP

RELAZIONE FINANZIARIA- 31 DICEMBRE 2021

3

I. PROFILO DI EXPERT.AI

Signori Azionisti,

La presente relazione è predisposta ad integrazione del bilancio consolidato al fine di fornire tutte le informazioni supplementari, utili per una migliore e più chiara conoscenza dell'andamento delle società consolidate, che non risultino dalla semplice lettura del bilancio consolidato e delle note illustrative.

LETTERA AGLI AZIONISTI

We entered 2021 with a clear point of view - that Artificial Intelligence (AI) applied to language presents a huge market opportunity and that expert.ai is uniquely positioned to become the global technology leader. Our goal was to create the foundation for accelerated growth by offering the best AI language platform in the world and to build the team that could win in the market. And to transform our business model to deliver the value creation offered by a high-growth enterprise SaaS company. We delivered - a world-class platform, a talented team taking it to market, and meaningful growth in our recurring revenue software business.

Technology: Leveraging our years of real-world experience working with enterprises across almost every language problem and vertical sector, we built and launched the best AI language platform in the market. We provide an answer the challenge that businesses face in understanding the potential of AI applied to language but struggling with the complexity of the current state of practice. Simple, powerful, integrated tools that enable a business to turn language into data and then power it at scale and speed. Our unique HybridNL technology offers the only combination of the knowledge and learning AI approaches required to deliver real-world results. And AI market analysts increasingly have pointed to this approach as the most powerful model to deliver real results.

Team: We accelerated our investments in research and development, product, and sales and marketing to deliver on the opportunity. Across our business, we have in place now the scalable processes to support our product cycles, presence in the market, and sales efforts. With new leaders and deeper teams in Europe and the US and with the strength of our existing business relationships, we have the capacity to deliver to our growth.

Business: The value creation of enterprise software companies lies in the superior economics of the on-going value creation and sharing between the provider and the customer. With recurring revenue streams from strong existing relationship and low churn, expert.ai saw in 2021 the power of this model. We delivered 37% annual growth in our Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) - the benchmark figure for value creation in software. And we will build this revenue stream with new customers and by expanding our existing customers.

We are extraordinarily excited about the journey ahead for expert.ai and have even more conviction about the opportunity available and the strength of our position as a leader. And we fully recognize that with ambitions as high as ours that we will have to be relentless in our execution. But given the changes we executed in 2021 and the talent and commitment in the expert.ai team, we are all ready and eager for the challenge.

Walter Lloyd Mayo III

(CEO expert.ai)

EXPERT.AI GROUP

RELAZIONE FINANZIARIA- 31 DICEMBRE 2021

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Expert System S.p.A. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 10:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 32,0 M 34,5 M 34,5 M
Net income 2021 -13,8 M -14,9 M -14,9 M
Net cash 2021 6,90 M 7,45 M 7,45 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,97x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 66,4 M 71,7 M 71,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,86x
EV / Sales 2022 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart EXPERT.AI S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Expert.ai S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPERT.AI S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,27 €
Average target price 2,45 €
Spread / Average Target 93,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefano Spaggiari Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Walter Lloyd Mayo Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Valentina Biscotti chief financial officer
Marco Varone Director & Chief Technology Officer
Gabriele Donino Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXPERT.AI S.P.A.-43.52%72
ADOBE INC.-23.04%206 199
WORKDAY INC.-17.78%56 380
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.92%48 868
AUTODESK, INC.-30.10%44 287
DATADOG, INC.-22.92%43 094