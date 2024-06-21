(Alliance News) - expert.ai Spa announced Friday that the shareholders' meeting appointed the new board of directors, which will serve for one fiscal year until the approval of the financial statements as of Dec. 31, 2024.

The meeting set the number of board members at 11: Dario Pardi, chairman of the board, Sara Polatti, Ettore Leale, Marco di Teodoro, Andrea Gabola, Stefano Pedrini, Roberto Sambuco, Ambrosella Landonio, Nicola Ciniero, Marco Varone, and Stefano Spaggiari.

expert.ai trades in the red by 2.1 percent at EUR1.10 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

