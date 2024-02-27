(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth on Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

expert.ai advances 8.3 percent to EUR1.51 per share, after 7.2 percent profit taking on eve.

Also doing well is Datrix, which is appreciating 5.5% to EUR1.91 per share, after 0.5% green on eve.

LOSERS

Espe is giving up more than 13% with new price at EUR3.50 per share, the subject of profit-taking after five sessions closed with significant gains since the listing last week.

In contrast, Confinvest is giving up 4.0 percent, positioning its price at EUR1.43 per share, veering downward after two bullish daily candles.

