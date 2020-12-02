Expert System S p A : EMNLP 2020 – The 2020 Conference on Empirical Methods in Natural Language Processing, Nov 16th-20th

Empirical Methods in Natural Language Processing (The EMNLP) is an annual conference organized by SIGDAT, a special interest group within the Association for Computational Linguistics (ACL) that prioritizes linguistic data. It will be held in a virtual format from November 16-20.

As one of the top computer sciences conferences focused on natural language processing, EMNLP invites submissions of long and short papers on original research in empirical methods for NLP covering a broad range of technical topics, including computational science and questions answering.

This year, expert.ai Director of Language Technology Research José Manuel Gómez Pérez and expert.ai Researcher Raúl Ortega were selected to present their paper from a pool of 3,677 total submissions. Their paper, 'ISAAQ - Mastering Textbook Questions with Pre-trained Transformers and Bottom-Up and Top-Down Attention' will be the focus of José Manuel and Raúl's discussion during Gather Session 3G at 7 pm UTC+1 on November 17, 2020.

Join them there and join us in congratulating them on their impressive achievement!

For more information about the paper, visit: https://arxiv.org/abs/2010.00562

To register to the EMNLP, visit: https://aclweb.org/conference/virtual-emnlp-2020-conference-registration/