Expert System S.p.A.

EXPERT SYSTEM S.P.A.

(EXSY)
Summary 
Summary

Expert System S p A : EMNLP 2020 – The 2020 Conference on Empirical Methods in Natural Language Processing, Nov 16th-20th

12/02/2020 | 05:37am EST
Empirical Methods in Natural Language Processing (The EMNLP) is an annual conference organized by SIGDAT, a special interest group within the Association for Computational Linguistics (ACL) that prioritizes linguistic data. It will be held in a virtual format from November 16-20.

As one of the top computer sciences conferences focused on natural language processing, EMNLP invites submissions of long and short papers on original research in empirical methods for NLP covering a broad range of technical topics, including computational science and questions answering.

This year, expert.ai Director of Language Technology Research José Manuel Gómez Pérez and expert.ai Researcher Raúl Ortega were selected to present their paper from a pool of 3,677 total submissions. Their paper, 'ISAAQ - Mastering Textbook Questions with Pre-trained Transformers and Bottom-Up and Top-Down Attention' will be the focus of José Manuel and Raúl's discussion during Gather Session 3G at 7 pm UTC+1 on November 17, 2020.

Join them there and join us in congratulating them on their impressive achievement!

For more information about the paper, visit: https://arxiv.org/abs/2010.00562

To register to the EMNLP, visit: https://aclweb.org/conference/virtual-emnlp-2020-conference-registration/

Disclaimer

Expert System S.p.A. published this content on 13 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 10:36:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 30,7 M 37,0 M 37,0 M
Net income 2020 -1,90 M -2,29 M -2,29 M
Net cash 2020 26,1 M 31,5 M 31,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -54,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 118 M 142 M 142 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,99x
EV / Sales 2021 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 245
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart EXPERT SYSTEM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Expert System S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPERT SYSTEM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,75 €
Last Close Price 2,33 €
Spread / Highest target 63,1%
Spread / Average Target 60,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 58,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stefano Spaggiari Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Walter Lloyd Mayo Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gabriele Donino Group Chief Operating Officer
Maria Guidotti Mistrali Chief Financial Officer
Marco Varone Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPERT SYSTEM S.P.A.-23.69%142
ADOBE INC.45.28%229 857
AUTODESK, INC.52.75%61 203
WORKDAY INC.37.25%54 353
TWILIO INC.219.07%47 354
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.19.70%44 466
