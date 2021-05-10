Expert System S p A : TP ICAP Midcap Conference

Financials EUR USD Sales 2021 33,5 M 40,7 M 40,7 M Net income 2021 -14,3 M -17,3 M -17,3 M Net cash 2021 7,38 M 8,95 M 8,95 M P/E ratio 2021 -11,0x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 158 M 192 M 191 M EV / Sales 2021 4,49x EV / Sales 2022 3,50x Nbr of Employees 264 Free-Float 74,7% Chart EXPERT SYSTEM S.P.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends EXPERT SYSTEM S.P.A. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 3 Average target price 5,00 € Last Close Price 3,11 € Spread / Highest target 103% Spread / Average Target 61,0% Spread / Lowest Target 19,2% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Stefano Spaggiari Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Walter Lloyd Mayo Group Chief Executive Officer & Director Maria Guidotti Mistrali Chief Financial Officer Marco Varone Director & Chief Technology Officer Gabriele Donino Group Chief Operating Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) EXPERT SYSTEM S.P.A. 19.69% 191 ADOBE INC. -2.28% 234 261 AUTODESK, INC. -6.41% 62 751 WORKDAY INC. -1.21% 57 743 TWILIO INC. -9.26% 52 600 ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 3.10% 46 958