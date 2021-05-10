Expert System S p A : TP ICAP Midcap Conference

2020 RESULTS
Setting the stage for accelerated growth …
T P I C A P M i d c a p
C o n f e r e n c e
M a y 1 1 - 1 2 , 2 0 2 1
2020: big changes, strategic execution
STRATEGIC PLAN
the reference platform for AI language understanding
|
SaaS
|
US
|
Scale First
|
€100MM in
|
Primary growth driver
|
Through "sales+growth"
|
SaaS-based revenue
|
and ~60% of revenue
|
model and partners
|
in 2024
|
in 2024
|
(channel & technology)
|
Highlights: transformation and growth in all strategic focus areas
|
Strengthened
|
|
|
business from
|
|
US corp. revenue
|
C-level
|
|
|
+39% YoY
|
through
|
|
|
|
frontline
|
SaaS revenue
|
Partner revenue
|
|
+8% YoY
|
+32% YoY
Lowlights - overall revenue -8% (€2.7MM) driven by perpetual license decline
Y/Y and Path To Lead Compares
|
|
Year ended 31 Dec
|
|
2019 €/m
|
2020 €/m
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
33.7
|
|
30.6
|
|
-9%
|
|
Total costs
|
(28.2)
|
|
(32.5)
|
|
15%
|
|
COGS
|
(11.0)
|
|
(11.8)
|
|
8%
|
|
S&M
|
(8.6)
|
|
(11.7)
|
|
36%
|
|
G&A
|
(8.6)
|
|
(8.9)
|
|
4%
|
|
EBITDA
|
5.5
|
|
(1.9)
|
|
|
|
EBIT
|
(2.9)
|
|
(9.5)
|
|
|
|
Net Result
|
(1.0)
|
|
(5.4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Financial Position
|
2.8
|
|
(20.9)
|
|
(23.7)
|
|
Shareholder's Equity
|
20.9
|
|
44.6
|
|
23.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Path to Lead
|
|
PTL 2020
|
|
ACT 2020
|
|
∆
|
Total Revenues
|
33.3
|
|
30.6
|
|
-8%
|
|
Revenues ROW
|
27.8
|
|
25.2
|
|
-9%
|
|
Revenues US
|
5.5
|
|
5.5
|
|
0%
|
EBITDA
|
2.1
|
|
(1.9)
|
|
C O M M E N T A R Y
-
Revenues decrease in perpetual driven mainly by Covid impact in government Defense & Intelligence sector
-
Cost increase driven by US sales & marketing investment
-
Strong Net Financial Position through €28.2M capital increase August 2020 & proceeds from €5.4M CY4Gate stake June 2020
-
Cash & cash equivalents equal to €54.0M vs. €21.7M in 2019
Strong shift to recurring revenue
|
Revenue stream
|
FY 2019
|
%
|
FY 2020
|
%
|
Var
|
Var %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring revenues
|
15.4
|
46%
|
15.5
|
51%
|
0.1
|
1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscription
|
10.5
|
31%
|
11.3
|
37%
|
0.8
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Maintenance
|
4.9
|
15%
|
4.2
|
14%
|
(0.7)
|
-15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Perpetual license
|
3.4
|
10%
|
1.3
|
4%
|
(2.0)
|
-60%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Professional Services
|
11.3
|
34%
|
10.7
|
35%
|
(0.6)
|
-5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Other
|
3.6
|
11%
|
3.1
|
10%
|
(0.5)
|
-15%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL REVENUES
|
33.7
|
|
30.6
|
|
(3.1)
|
-9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* O t h e r i n c l u s i v e o f H o s t i n g , G r a n t s a n d O t h e r
C O M M E N T A R Y
-
Subscription plus maintenance more than half of total revenue
-
Subscription revenue
-
-
89% of total license revenue vs. 76% in 2019
-
44% (€4.9M) new customer revenue
-
Maintenance to subscription
~€0.4MM
-
Revenues decrease in perpetual and professional services
-
Channel revenue of €4.0M, or ~14% of overall
