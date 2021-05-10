Log in
    EXSY   IT0004496029

EXPERT SYSTEM S.P.A.

(EXSY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Expert System S p A : TP ICAP Midcap Conference

05/10/2021 | 05:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2020 RESULTS

Setting the stage for accelerated growth …

T P I C A P M i d c a p

C o n f e r e n c e

M a y 1 1 - 1 2 , 2 0 2 1

2020: big changes, strategic execution

STRATEGIC PLAN

the reference platform for AI language understanding

SaaS

US

Scale First

€100MM in

Primary growth driver

Through "sales+growth"

SaaS-based revenue

and ~60% of revenue

model and partners

in 2024

in 2024

(channel & technology)

Highlights: transformation and growth in all strategic focus areas

Strengthened

business from

US corp. revenue

C-level

+39% YoY

through

frontline

SaaS revenue

Partner revenue

+8% YoY

+32% YoY

Lowlights - overall revenue -8% (€2.7MM) driven by perpetual license decline

Y/Y and Path To Lead Compares

Year ended 31 Dec

2019 €/m

2020 €/m

Total revenues

33.7

30.6

-9%

Total costs

(28.2)

(32.5)

15%

COGS

(11.0)

(11.8)

8%

S&M

(8.6)

(11.7)

36%

G&A

(8.6)

(8.9)

4%

EBITDA

5.5

(1.9)

EBIT

(2.9)

(9.5)

Net Result

(1.0)

(5.4)

Net Financial Position

2.8

(20.9)

(23.7)

Shareholder's Equity

20.9

44.6

23.7

Path to Lead

PTL 2020

ACT 2020

Total Revenues

33.3

30.6

-8%

Revenues ROW

27.8

25.2

-9%

Revenues US

5.5

5.5

0%

EBITDA

2.1

(1.9)

C O M M E N T A R Y

  • Revenues decrease in perpetual driven mainly by Covid impact in government Defense & Intelligence sector
  • Cost increase driven by US sales & marketing investment
  • Strong Net Financial Position through €28.2M capital increase August 2020 & proceeds from €5.4M CY4Gate stake June 2020
  • Cash & cash equivalents equal to €54.0M vs. €21.7M in 2019

Strong shift to recurring revenue

Revenue stream

FY 2019

%

FY 2020

%

Var

Var %

Recurring revenues

15.4

46%

15.5

51%

0.1

1%

Subscription

10.5

31%

11.3

37%

0.8

8%

Maintenance

4.9

15%

4.2

14%

(0.7)

-15%

Perpetual license

3.4

10%

1.3

4%

(2.0)

-60%

Professional Services

11.3

34%

10.7

35%

(0.6)

-5%

*Other

3.6

11%

3.1

10%

(0.5)

-15%

TOTAL REVENUES

33.7

30.6

(3.1)

-9%

* O t h e r i n c l u s i v e o f H o s t i n g , G r a n t s a n d O t h e r

C O M M E N T A R Y

  • Subscription plus maintenance more than half of total revenue
  • Subscription revenue
    • 89% of total license revenue vs. 76% in 2019
    • 44% (€4.9M) new customer revenue
  • Maintenance to subscription
    ~€0.4MM
  • Revenues decrease in perpetual and professional services
  • Channel revenue of €4.0M, or ~14% of overall

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Expert System S.p.A. published this content on 11 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2021 21:53:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 33,5 M 40,7 M 40,7 M
Net income 2021 -14,3 M -17,3 M -17,3 M
Net cash 2021 7,38 M 8,95 M 8,95 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 158 M 192 M 191 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,49x
EV / Sales 2022 3,50x
Nbr of Employees 264
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart EXPERT SYSTEM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Expert System S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPERT SYSTEM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,00 €
Last Close Price 3,11 €
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 61,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefano Spaggiari Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Walter Lloyd Mayo Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria Guidotti Mistrali Chief Financial Officer
Marco Varone Director & Chief Technology Officer
Gabriele Donino Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPERT SYSTEM S.P.A.19.69%191
ADOBE INC.-2.28%234 261
AUTODESK, INC.-6.41%62 751
WORKDAY INC.-1.21%57 743
TWILIO INC.-9.26%52 600
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.10%46 958