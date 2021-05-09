Expert System S p A : .ai Participates in the TP ICAP Midcap Conference

Expert.ai Participates in the TP ICAP Midcap

Conference

The international event is an opportunity for top management to meet with a

wide range of foreign investors

Modena, May 10, 2021

Expert.ai announces its participation in the TP ICAP Midcap Conference, a Midcap Partners event that will take place on May 11-12, 2021.

During the meetings, which will be held virtually, expert.ai Executive Chairman Stefano Spaggiari and CEO Walt Mayo will highlight the progress of expert.ai's 2020-2024 "Path to Lead" strategic plan, with particular emphasis on the optimization of expert.ai's platform, including tools and features aimed at making the adoption of artificial intelligence applied to natural language understanding and natural language processing easier and more pervasive.

The expert.ai presentation will be made public on the morning of the event on the Company's website under Investor Relations - Presentations.

This press release is available on www.expert.aiand at www.emarketstorage.com.

About expert.ai

Expert.ai is the premier artificial intelligence platform for language understanding. Its unique hybrid approach to NL combines symbolic human-like comprehension and machine learning to transform language-intensive processes into practical knowledge, providing the insight required to improve decision making throughout organizations. By offering a full range of on-premise, private and public cloud offerings, expert.ai augments business operations, accelerates and scales data science capabilities and simplifies AI adoption across a vast range of industries including Insurance, Banking & Finance, Publishing & Media, Defense & Intelligence, Life Science

Pharma, Oil Gas & Energy, and more. The expert.ai brand is owned by Expert System (EXSY:MIL), that has cemented itself at the forefront of natural language solutions, and serves global businesses such as AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Dow Jones, Gannett, and EBSCO.

For more information visit https://expert.ai. Join our Community, and follow us on LinkedInand on Twitter.