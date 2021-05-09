Log in
    EXSY   IT0004496029

EXPERT SYSTEM S.P.A.

(EXSY)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Expert System S p A : .ai Participates in the TP ICAP Midcap Conference

05/09/2021 | 04:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Expert.ai Participates in the TP ICAP Midcap

Conference

The international event is an opportunity for top management to meet with a

wide range of foreign investors

Modena, May 10, 2021

Expert.ai announces its participation in the TP ICAP Midcap Conference, a Midcap Partners event that will take place on May 11-12, 2021.

During the meetings, which will be held virtually, expert.ai Executive Chairman Stefano Spaggiari and CEO Walt Mayo will highlight the progress of expert.ai's 2020-2024 "Path to Lead" strategic plan, with particular emphasis on the optimization of expert.ai's platform, including tools and features aimed at making the adoption of artificial intelligence applied to natural language understanding and natural language processing easier and more pervasive.

The expert.ai presentation will be made public on the morning of the event on the Company's website under Investor Relations - Presentations.

This press release is available on www.expert.aiand at www.emarketstorage.com.

About expert.ai

Expert.ai is the premier artificial intelligence platform for language understanding. Its unique hybrid approach to NL combines symbolic human-like comprehension and machine learning to transform language-intensive processes into practical knowledge, providing the insight required to improve decision making throughout organizations. By offering a full range of on-premise, private and public cloud offerings, expert.ai augments business operations, accelerates and scales data science capabilities and simplifies AI adoption across a vast range of industries including Insurance, Banking & Finance, Publishing & Media, Defense & Intelligence, Life Science

  • Pharma, Oil Gas & Energy, and more. The expert.ai brand is owned by Expert System (EXSY:MIL), that has cemented itself at the forefront of natural language solutions, and serves global businesses such as AXA XL, Zurich Insurance Group, Generali, The Associated Press, Bloomberg INDG, BNP Paribas, Rabobank, Dow Jones, Gannett, and EBSCO.

For more information visit https://expert.ai. Join our Community, and follow us on LinkedInand on Twitter.

Expert.ai

IR & MR

Nomad

IR Manager

CDR Communication Srl

Integrae SIM S.p.A.

Stefano Spaggiari

Silvia Di Rosa

Giulia Mucciariello

ir@expertsystem.com

silvia.dirosa@cdr-communication.it

Tel: +39 02 87208720

Federico Bagatella

info@integraesim.it

Press office

federico.bagatella@cdr-communication.it

Francesca Spaggiari

Lorenzo Morelli

Tel. +39 059 894011

lorenzo.morelli@cdr-communication.it

press@expert.ai

Angelo Brunello

angelo.brunello@cdr-communication.it

Disclaimer

Expert System S.p.A. published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2021 20:29:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 33,5 M 40,7 M 40,7 M
Net income 2021 -14,3 M -17,4 M -17,4 M
Net cash 2021 7,38 M 8,97 M 8,97 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 157 M 191 M 191 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,48x
EV / Sales 2022 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 264
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart EXPERT SYSTEM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Expert System S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPERT SYSTEM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 5,00 €
Last Close Price 3,10 €
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 61,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefano Spaggiari Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Walter Lloyd Mayo Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Maria Guidotti Mistrali Chief Financial Officer
Marco Varone Director & Chief Technology Officer
Gabriele Donino Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPERT SYSTEM S.P.A.19.69%191
ADOBE INC.-2.28%234 261
AUTODESK, INC.-6.41%62 751
WORKDAY INC.-1.21%57 743
TWILIO INC.-9.26%52 600
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.3.51%46 958