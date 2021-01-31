Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Expert System S.p.A.    EXSY   IT0004496029

EXPERT SYSTEM S.P.A.

(EXSY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Webinar: “Employing a Hybrid AI Approach to Maximize Your Data Value”

01/31/2021 | 01:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global biomedical content represents critical data for pharmaceutical companies, healthcare and insurance providers and publishers. Such content cannot be easily handled by business applications because it is unstructured and varies across different data sources. With speed and accuracy necessities in the medical field, organizations must find a way to overcome this barrier to understanding language.

A hybrid approach to artificial intelligence, combining the strengths of both natural language understanding (NLU) and machine learning (ML), provides an ideal solution that mimics the human-like comprehension of biomedical content such as clinical trials, real-world data, medical reports, literature, and social media, to name a few.

This capability can help to accelerate drug discovery and development, innovate faster and increase access to healthcare. This session will start with a demonstration of hybrid NL capabilities which goes beyond entity extraction to relationship identification. It will then be followed by a study on the importance of the human dimension when utilizing AI to combine ten years of clinical trial data with real-world data, literature, and social media data. The session will then conclude with key considerations to win with AI and NLU in the gene therapy space.

Join expert.ai and Bio-IT World on February 23rdat 11am ET for our webinar 'Employing a Hybrid AI Approach to Maximize Your Data Value'.

In this webinar, you will learn:

  • How NLU can accurately transform clinical trials data, real-world data and scientific literature into knowledge and insight.
  • How to recognize the operational challenges that may stand in the way of your project's success, to prevent data-driven projects from being derailed.
  • What the key considerations are to winning with AI and NLP across therapeutic areas.

Disclaimer

Expert System S.p.A. published this content on 28 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2021 18:45:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EXPERT SYSTEM S.P.A.
01:46pWEBINAR : “Employing a Hybrid AI Approach to Maximize Your Data Value&rdqu..
PU
01/24ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE & ROBOTIC PR : A Match Made in Heaven
PU
01/22PRESIDENT BIDEN'S INAUGURAL ADDRESS : A Linguistic Analysis
PU
01/18WEBINAR : The Rise of AI in Risk Engineering
PU
01/18EXPERT SYSTEM S P A : Digital health innovators share 2021 predictions
PU
01/18EXPERT SYSTEM S P A : Natural Language & Text Analytics Hackathon
PU
01/13EXPERT SYSTEM S P A : How a Little Common Sense Can Transform the AI Landscape
PU
01/13EXPERT SYSTEM S P A : Corporate events calendar 2021
PU
01/11EXPERT SYSTEM S P A : Scaling AI-based Natural Language Apps Made Easy with expe..
PU
01/10EXPERT SYSTEM S P A : How We Built a Better Solution to the Misinformation Epide..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 31,0 M 37,6 M 37,6 M
Net income 2020 -1,66 M -2,02 M -2,02 M
Net cash 2020 24,9 M 30,3 M 30,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 -66,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 123 M 149 M 149 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,16x
EV / Sales 2021 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 245
Free-Float 74,7%
Chart EXPERT SYSTEM S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Expert System S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPERT SYSTEM S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,75 €
Last Close Price 2,42 €
Spread / Highest target 57,0%
Spread / Average Target 55,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefano Spaggiari Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Walter Lloyd Mayo Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gabriele Donino Group Chief Operating Officer
Maria Guidotti Mistrali Chief Financial Officer
Marco Varone Director & Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPERT SYSTEM S.P.A.-6.56%149
ADOBE INC.-8.27%219 613
AUTODESK, INC.-6.92%61 004
WORKDAY INC.-5.04%54 794
TWILIO INC.6.18%54 278
ELECTRONIC ARTS INC.-0.28%41 507
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ