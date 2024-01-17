Official EXPION360 INC. press release

Latest Advancements in Power Technology Feature Proprietary Vertical Heat Conduction™ Internal Heating, Bluetooth® and CAN Bus Communication



Breakthrough Cell Technology Increases Energy Density by up to 32 Percent

REDMOND, Ore., Jan. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expion360 Inc. (Nasdaq: XPON) (“Expion360” or the “Company”), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, today announced the launch of its next generation GC2 and Group 27 series lithium iron phosphate (“LiFePO 4 ”) batteries designed for use in a variety of applications, including recreational vehicles (“RV”), overland vehicles, van builds, marine vessels, and off-grid systems.

The popular line of 12V GC2 and Group 27 LiFePO 4 batteries are engineered with advanced LiFePO 4 chemistry to optimize power and performance in demanding environments. The new versions now include higher amp-hour options and the latest advancements in power technology features, including Expion360’s proprietary Vertical Heat Conduction™ (“VHC™”) internal heating, Bluetooth® and controller area network (“CAN Bus”) communication.

“With more than twenty years of combined experience in both the RV and solar industries and a comprehensive product portfolio, we continue to innovate with our next generation lithium-ion batteries and technology,” said Brian Schaffner, Chief Executive Officer of Expion360. “Developing products based on listening to our customers’ needs is a key commitment, which is supported by cutting-edge technology, rigorous testing, and a commitment to reliability. Our latest updates to our GC2 and Group 27 batteries include seamless connectivity and integration with RV systems, along with the unmatched power and performance of our complete battery lineup. Our larger capacity options fit the increasing needs of customers to power their energy storage systems and accessories. We continue to focus on customer experience and a strong commitment to customer service.”

GC2 and Group 27 LiFePO 4 key technology features and capabilities include:

VHC™ (Vertical Heat Conduction) - Proprietary, patent pending, internal heating system.

- Proprietary, patent pending, internal heating system. Bluetooth-enabled - SmartTalk ™ app integrates and manages multiple Expion360 Bluetooth-enabled batteries seamlessly.

- SmartTalk app integrates and manages multiple Expion360 Bluetooth-enabled batteries seamlessly. Controller Area Network (CAN Bus) Communication - CAN Bus capabilities ensure seamless integration with electrical system systems communication, facilitating efficient and reliable communication between the battery and the power system.

CAN Bus capabilities ensure seamless integration with electrical system systems communication, facilitating efficient and reliable communication between the battery and the power system. Advanced Battery Management System (BMS) - Protects the battery from high/low voltage, short circuit, overcurrent, and high/low voltage charging.

- Protects the battery from high/low voltage, short circuit, overcurrent, and high/low voltage charging. 4.0Ah and 4.5Ah Cell Technology - Expion360’s breakthrough cell technology increases energy density by up to 32 percent as compared to traditional cells (available in a GC2 size with 162Ah capacity and Group 27 size with 132Ah capacity versions only).

- Expion360’s breakthrough cell technology increases energy density by up to 32 percent as compared to traditional cells (available in a GC2 size with 162Ah capacity and Group 27 size with 132Ah capacity versions only). Serviceable Top - Enables replacement of specific parts for warranty of service such as the BMS, internal heater and cell packs (available in Group 27 batteries only).

- Enables replacement of specific parts for warranty of service such as the BMS, internal heater and cell packs (available in Group 27 batteries only). Higher Capacities - GC2 Batteries are available in long-lasting 144Ah and 162Ah capacities, and Group 27 Batteries are available in 100Ah and 132Ah capacities.



The new series will be available for purchase through more than 300 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) nationwide. To locate your local Expion360 dealer or purchase Expion360 batteries and accessories online, go to expion360.com.

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader in premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO 4 batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications, with residential and industrial applications under development. On December 19, 2023, the Company announced its entrance into the home energy storage market with the introduction of two premium LiFePO 4 battery storage solutions that enable residential and small business customers to create their own stable micro-energy grid and lessen the impact of increasing power fluctuations and outages. Please find the press release here.

The Company’s lithium-ion batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and ten times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability compared to other lithium-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.

The Company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 lithium-ion batteries are available today through more than 300 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country. To learn more about the Company, visit expion360.com.

