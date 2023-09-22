Exploits Discovery Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The Company is focused on discovering high-grade structurally hosted epizonal gold. Its exploration and evaluation properties include Middle Ridge Property, Great Bend Property, True Grit Property, Mount Peyton Property, Gazeebow Property, Dog Bay Property, Jonathanâs Pond Property, and others. The Middle Ridge property consists of about 1,536 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 384 square kilometers. The Great Bend Property consists of about 1,800 mineral claims encompassing a land area of 450 square kilometers. The True Grit property consists of about 1,030 mineral claims covering approximately 258 square kilometers. The Mount Peyton property consists of about 722 mineral claims and encompasses a land area of 181 square kilometers. The Gazeebow property consists of about 603 mineral claims.

Sector Gold