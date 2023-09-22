Exploits Discovery Corp. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended July 31, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 1.82 million compared to CAD 1.66 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.02 a year ago.
For the nine months, net loss was CAD 6.53 million compared to CAD 4.71 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.05 compared to CAD 0.04 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.05 compared to CAD 0.04 a year ago.
Exploits Discovery Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended July 31, 2023
September 22, 2023 at 05:02 pm EDT
