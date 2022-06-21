Expolanka : Annual Report 2021/22

2 EXPOLANKA HOLDINGS PLC 1 INTEGRATED ANNUAL REPORT 2021/22

SYNERGISED TO SUCCEED

In a year that demanded resilience, resistance and adaptability, we looked to leverage on the strengths that we had been afforded in order to solidify our leadership on a global scale. While our stakeholders run the gamut of diversity and may be oceans apart, our dedication to bringing comprehensive products and services, thereby adding value to customer lives, connected us and helped us to reach our growth potential. Driven by our innate need to carry on the story begun more than four decades ago, this year also saw us making significant strides in ensuring that our framework of sustainability is placed front and centre in all that we do.

We're striving to strengthen our unified whole, bringing us ever closer to our aspirations.

We are synergised to succeed.