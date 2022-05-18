Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sri Lanka
  Colombo Stock Exchange
  Expolanka Holdings PLC
  News
  Summary
    EXPO.N0000   LK0381N00000

EXPOLANKA HOLDINGS PLC

(EXPO.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  05-16
219.75 LKR   +13.13%
08:25aSri Lanka shares close lower as industrials lose ground
RE
05/06Sri Lanka shares end lower as industrial, financials weigh
RE
04/28Expolanka Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

Sri Lanka shares close lower as industrials lose ground

05/18/2022 | 08:25am EDT
May 18 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka shares snapped four sessions of gains and settled lower on Wednesday, dragged by losses in industrial stocks amid the country's worst economic crisis, with the energy minister saying the island nation had run out of money to pay for fuel.

* The CSE All-Share index closed 0.48% lower at 8,417.21.

* The stock market rose 4.4% in the previous session and had clocked a 9% gain last week, although trading was suspended for two days following violent clashes between protesters and government supporters across the country.

* Sri Lanka is expected to be placed into default by rating agencies on Wednesday after the non-payment of coupons on two of its sovereign bonds, while the energy minister said the country had run out of money to pay for fuel.

* The crisis-hit nation's new prime minister in a televised address on Monday said Sri Lanka had to face "unpleasant and terrifying facts"

* Sri Lanka's economic crisis, unparalleled since its independence in 1948, has come from the confluence of the pandemic, rising oil prices and populist tax cuts by the country's president and former prime minister

* The island nation is running low on fuel, essential medicines and facing daily power blackouts

* Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc was the biggest drag, slipping 2.2% on Wednesday

* The equity market turnover was 3.50 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($9.86 million) on Wednesday.

* Trading volume rose to 268 million shares from 177.8 million shares in the previous session

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, buying shares worth 58.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, selling around 3.45 billion rupees worth of shares, according to exchange data

* For a report on global markets, click ($1 = 365.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXPOLANKA HOLDINGS PLC 13.13% 219.75 End-of-day quote.-41.44%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.08% 113.84 Delayed Quote.44.70%
PLC S.P.A. 0.48% 2.11 Delayed Quote.0.96%
WTI 1.38% 112.106 Delayed Quote.51.27%
Financials
Sales 2022 625 B 1 735 M 1 735 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,91%
Capitalization 430 B 1 193 M 1 193 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,69x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 2 821
Free-Float 100%
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 219,75 LKR
Average target price 391,00 LKR
Spread / Average Target 77,9%
Managers and Directors
Hanif Yusoof Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mushtaq Ahamed Group Director-Finance
Hitoshi Kanahori Executive Chairman
Jagath Pathirane Chief Administration Officer
Shiran Harsha Amarasekera Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXPOLANKA HOLDINGS PLC-41.44%1 193
JD LOGISTICS, INC.-43.52%11 802
ID LOGISTICS GROUP-23.81%1 673
CRYOPORT, INC.-59.96%1 244
WINCANTON PLC11.96%636
ELANDERS AB (PUBL)-18.51%505