Sri Lanka shares close lower as industrials lose ground

May 18 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka shares snapped four sessions of
gains and settled lower on Wednesday, dragged by losses in
industrial stocks amid the country's worst economic crisis, with
the energy minister saying the island nation had run out of
money to pay for fuel.
* The CSE All-Share index closed 0.48% lower at
8,417.21.
* The stock market rose 4.4% in the previous session and had
clocked a 9% gain last week, although trading was suspended for
two days following violent clashes between protesters and
government supporters across the country.
* Sri Lanka is expected to be placed into default by rating
agencies on Wednesday after the non-payment of coupons on two of
its sovereign bonds, while the energy minister said the country
had run out of money to pay for fuel.
* The crisis-hit nation's new prime minister in a televised
address on Monday said Sri Lanka had to face "unpleasant and
terrifying facts"
* Sri Lanka's economic crisis, unparalleled since its
independence in 1948, has come from the confluence of the
pandemic, rising oil prices and populist tax cuts by the
country's president and former prime minister
* The island nation is running low on fuel, essential
medicines and facing daily power blackouts
* Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc was the
biggest drag, slipping 2.2% on Wednesday
* The equity market turnover was 3.50 billion Sri Lankan
rupees ($9.86 million) on Wednesday.
* Trading volume rose to 268 million shares from 177.8
million shares in the previous session
* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market,
buying shares worth 58.5 million rupees, while domestic
investors were net sellers, selling around 3.45 billion rupees
worth of shares, according to exchange data
($1 = 365.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
