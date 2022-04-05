Sri Lankan shares snap 6-day losing run; govt loses majority in parliament

April 5 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares broke their six-day losing streak on Tuesday, as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's ruling coalition lost its majority in parliament amid growing unrest over the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

* At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index settled 5.99% higher at 8,738.08 points.

* The Rajapaksa government was left in a minority in parliament on Tuesday, after at least 41 Sri Lankan lawmakers walked out of the ruling coalition.

* The debt-laden country currently faces shortages of food, fuel and medicines and prolonged power cuts as it struggles to pay for imports of fuel and other goods due to a scarcity of foreign exchange.

* The equity market turnover was 1.14 billion rupees ($3.86 million) on Tuesday, compared with 1.97 billion rupees in the previous session.

* Trading volume fell to 61.8 million shares from 98.2 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth about 70.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 1.10 billion rupees worth of shares, exchange data showed.

* On the CSE All-Share index, heavyweights Expolanka Holdings Plc and Lanka Orix Leasing Company Plc were the top boosts, climbing nearly 9.5% and 11%, respectively.

($1 = 295.0000 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)