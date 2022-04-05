Sri Lankan shares snap 6-day losing run; govt loses majority in parliament

April 5 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares broke their six-day
losing streak on Tuesday, as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's
ruling coalition lost its majority in parliament amid growing
unrest over the country's worst economic crisis in decades.
* At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index
settled 5.99% higher at 8,738.08 points.
* The Rajapaksa government was left in a minority in
parliament on Tuesday, after at least 41 Sri Lankan lawmakers
walked out of the ruling coalition.
* The debt-laden country currently faces shortages of food,
fuel and medicines and prolonged power cuts as it struggles to
pay for imports of fuel and other goods due to a scarcity of
foreign exchange.
* The equity market turnover was 1.14 billion rupees ($3.86
million) on Tuesday, compared with 1.97 billion rupees in the
previous session.
* Trading volume fell to 61.8 million shares from 98.2
million shares in the previous session.
* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market,
purchasing shares worth about 70.4 million rupees, while
domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 1.10 billion
rupees worth of shares, exchange data showed.
* On the CSE All-Share index, heavyweights Expolanka
Holdings Plc and Lanka Orix Leasing Company Plc
were the top boosts, climbing nearly 9.5% and 11%,
respectively.
($1 = 295.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)