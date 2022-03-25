Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Expolanka Holdings PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXPO.N0000   LK0381N00000

EXPOLANKA HOLDINGS PLC

(EXPO.N0000)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  03-23
262.5 LKR   +3.14%
09:25aSri Lankan shares snap two-week losing streak
RE
03/16Sri Lankan shares extend fall to fourth session on economic woes
RE
03/14Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, financials weigh
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sri Lankan shares snap two-week losing streak

03/25/2022 | 09:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 25 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka shares closed flat on Friday, but ended the week with gains of nearly 1% on hopes of support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to tide over an economic crisis.

* The CSE All-Share index ended up 0.03% at 10,455.32 points, and snapped two straight weekly losses.

* Sri Lanka will seek World Bank assistance to stave off a severe economic crisis in addition to an IMF rescue plan to be discussed next month.

* The country's foreign exchange reserves have fallen 70% in the past two years to about $2.31 billion, leaving it struggling to pay for essential imports, including food and fuel.

* Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's central bank told Reuters that all coupon payments and bond repayments have been settled in a timely manner and are up to date and there was no payment due on March 23.

* Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc was the top boost to the index, gaining 4.76%.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth nearly 99.62 million Sri Lankan rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, buying 4.46 billion rupees worth of shares, exchange data showed.

* The equity market turnover was 4.5 billion rupees.

* Trading volume rose to 95.33 million shares from 50.9 million shares in the previous session.

* For a report on global markets, click (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXPOLANKA HOLDINGS PLC 3.14% 262.5 End-of-day quote.-30.05%
PLC S.P.A. 1.08% 1.875 Delayed Quote.-10.82%
All news about EXPOLANKA HOLDINGS PLC
09:25aSri Lankan shares snap two-week losing streak
RE
03/16Sri Lankan shares extend fall to fourth session on economic woes
RE
03/14Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, financials weigh
RE
03/02Sri Lankan shares drop over 1% as industrials, financials weigh
RE
02/21Sri Lanka shares fall 4.5%, all top sectors register losses
RE
02/18Sri Lankan shares drop for fourth week as industrials, financials drag
RE
02/17Sri Lankan shares close slightly lower as industrials weigh
RE
02/14Sri Lankan shares extend gains as financials rise
RE
02/11Sri Lankan shares jump 2% as industrial, financial stocks boost
RE
02/10Sri Lankan shares rise as industrial stocks boost
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 622 B 2 173 M 2 173 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 2,44%
Capitalization 513 B 1 794 M 1 794 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 2 821
Free-Float 100%
Chart EXPOLANKA HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Expolanka Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 262,50 LKR
Average target price 476,90 LKR
Spread / Average Target 81,7%
Managers and Directors
Hanif Yusoof Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mushtaq Ahamed Group Director-Finance
Hitoshi Kanahori Executive Chairman
Jagath Pathirane Chief Administration Officer
Shiran Harsha Amarasekera Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXPOLANKA HOLDINGS PLC-30.05%1 794
JD LOGISTICS, INC.-13.04%16 642
ID LOGISTICS GROUP-16.05%1 925
CRYOPORT, INC.-43.11%1 673
ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS, INC.79.87%1 285
WINCANTON PLC0.82%607