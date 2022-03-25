Sri Lankan shares snap two-week losing streak

March 25 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka shares closed flat on Friday, but ended the week with gains of nearly 1% on hopes of support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to tide over an economic crisis.

* The CSE All-Share index ended up 0.03% at 10,455.32 points, and snapped two straight weekly losses.

* Sri Lanka will seek World Bank assistance to stave off a severe economic crisis in addition to an IMF rescue plan to be discussed next month.

* The country's foreign exchange reserves have fallen 70% in the past two years to about $2.31 billion, leaving it struggling to pay for essential imports, including food and fuel.

* Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's central bank told Reuters that all coupon payments and bond repayments have been settled in a timely manner and are up to date and there was no payment due on March 23.

* Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc was the top boost to the index, gaining 4.76%.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth nearly 99.62 million Sri Lankan rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, buying 4.46 billion rupees worth of shares, exchange data showed.

* The equity market turnover was 4.5 billion rupees.

* Trading volume rose to 95.33 million shares from 50.9 million shares in the previous session.

