Exponent : APIEx and SIArb Spotlight on Experts

Asia Pacific Institute of Experts and Singapore Institute of Arbitrators

September 6, 2021

The Asia Pacific Institute of Experts (APIEx) and the Singapore Institute of Arbitrators (SIArb) will host their joint Spotlight on Experts virtual conference on September 6, 2021. This conference is organized by both arbitrators and experts and seeks to focus on not just arbitrators and arbitrations but the work of both arbitrators and experts-how they interact, relate, and contribute to the dispute resolution process through the effective use of experts to provide the tribunal with the best evidence.

Ray K. Huang, Ph.D., P.E., CFEI, Exponent principal engineer and head of Asia offices, and Nareg Sinenian, Ph.D., Exponent senior managing scientist, will be in attendance.

Exponent is a proud sponsor of the APIEx and SIArb Spotlight on Experts virtual conference.

For more information, click here.