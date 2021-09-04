Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Exponent, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    EXPO   US30214U1025

EXPONENT, INC.

(EXPO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/03 04:00:00 pm
116.94 USD   -0.70%
09/04EXPONENT : APIEx and SIArb Spotlight on Experts
PU
09/01EXPONENT : Awarded 5-Year NHTSA Contract to Perform Vehicle Safety Research
PU
08/31EXPONENT : UXPA International 2021
PU
Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions 
Summary Most relevant All News Analyst Reco. Other languages Press Releases Official Publications Sector news

Exponent : APIEx and SIArb Spotlight on Experts

09/04/2021 | 08:22pm EDT
APIEx and SIArb Spotlight on Experts
Asia Pacific Institute of Experts and Singapore Institute of Arbitrators
September 6, 2021

The Asia Pacific Institute of Experts (APIEx) and the Singapore Institute of Arbitrators (SIArb) will host their joint Spotlight on Experts virtual conference on September 6, 2021. This conference is organized by both arbitrators and experts and seeks to focus on not just arbitrators and arbitrations but the work of both arbitrators and experts-how they interact, relate, and contribute to the dispute resolution process through the effective use of experts to provide the tribunal with the best evidence.

Ray K. Huang, Ph.D., P.E., CFEI, Exponent principal engineer and head of Asia offices, and Nareg Sinenian, Ph.D., Exponent senior managing scientist, will be in attendance.

Exponent is a proud sponsor of the APIEx and SIArb Spotlight on Experts virtual conference.

For more information, click here.

Professionals

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2021 00:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on EXPONENT, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 424 M - -
Net income 2021 95,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 306 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 65,5x
Yield 2021 0,72%
Capitalization 6 088 M 6 088 M -
EV / Sales 2021 13,6x
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
Nbr of Employees 888
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart EXPONENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exponent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 116,94 $
Average target price 115,00 $
Spread / Average Target -1,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Catherine Ford Corrigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Schlenker Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Paul R. Johnston Chairman
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.30.80%6 088
CINTAS CORPORATION12.19%40 830
TELEPERFORMANCE SE39.00%26 320
BUREAU VERITAS SA29.27%15 100
EDENRED SE1.16%13 900
LG CORP.0.43%13 303