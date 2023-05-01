Exponent : Algorithm Improves Quantification of Steel Pipelines' Mechanical Properties

Exponent engineer Jeffrey A. Kornuta and co-authors from academia and the private utility sector have published a peer-reviewed article on their proposed algorithm for enabling more accurate quantification of steel pipeline mechanical properties.

Using stress-strain data from 144 natural gas pipeline test samples with vintages ranging from the 1930s to the 2010s and pipe diameters from 4.5 to 36 inches, this newly developed software algorithm automates the process for calculating power-law parameters and reveals greater hardening in pipeline steels than previously published results.

The authors' proposed algorithm results in substantially lower error in power-law regressions compared to conventional algorithms that ignore discontinuous yielding effects. The study's proposed algorithm (R language) is included in the supplementary appendix of the research paper.