    EXPO   US30214U1025

EXPONENT, INC.

(EXPO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-01 pm EDT
91.50 USD   -0.60%
05:59pExponent : Algorithm Improves Quantification of Steel Pipelines' Mechanical Properties
PU
04/28Exponent : Plastics Under Pressure
PU
04/28Exponent : FDA Commits to DHTs for Clinical Drug Development
PU
Exponent : Algorithm Improves Quantification of Steel Pipelines' Mechanical Properties

05/01/2023 | 05:59pm EDT
Exponent engineer Jeffrey A. Kornuta and co-authors from academia and the private utility sector have published a peer-reviewed article on their proposed algorithm for enabling more accurate quantification of steel pipeline mechanical properties.

Using stress-strain data from 144 natural gas pipeline test samples with vintages ranging from the 1930s to the 2010s and pipe diameters from 4.5 to 36 inches, this newly developed software algorithm automates the process for calculating power-law parameters and reveals greater hardening in pipeline steels than previously published results.

The authors' proposed algorithm results in substantially lower error in power-law regressions compared to conventional algorithms that ignore discontinuous yielding effects. The study's proposed algorithm (R language) is included in the supplementary appendix of the research paper.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 21:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 512 M - -
Net income 2023 108 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 43,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 662 M 4 662 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,10x
Capi. / Sales 2024 8,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 313
Free-Float 75,9%
