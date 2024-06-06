Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a science and engineering consulting firm. The Company serves clients in chemicals, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors. It provides engineering and scientific consulting services to clients around the world. Its service offerings are provided on a project- by-project basis. The Company has two segments: Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment is a service group providing technical consulting in different practices, primarily in engineering. The Environmental and Health segment provides services in the area of environmental, epidemiology and health risk analysis. This segment provides a range of consulting services relating to environmental hazards and risks and the impact on both human health and the environment.

Sector Business Support Services