More sustainable and cost-efficient Na-ion batteries are poised to make an impact for large- and grid-scale energy storage applications

While Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries have become ubiquitous over the last three decades - powering everything from personal electronics to electric vehicles to grid-scale applications - the search for next-generation battery chemistries is gaining speed. Fueled by sustainability and environmental challenges, supply chain volatility, and safety concerns, companies are actively exploring a variety of alternatives like solid-state batteries (SSBs) and silicon-anode technologies, with product launches planned for smart phones, e-mobility devices, and EVs in the coming years.

