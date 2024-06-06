Exponent : Assessing the Future of Sodium-Ion Battery Technologies
June 06, 2024 at 01:38 pm EDT
Share
More sustainable and cost-efficient Na-ion batteries are poised to make an impact for large- and grid-scale energy storage applications
While Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries have become ubiquitous over the last three decades - powering everything from personal electronics to electric vehicles to grid-scale applications - the search for next-generation battery chemistries is gaining speed. Fueled by sustainability and environmental challenges, supply chain volatility, and safety concerns, companies are actively exploring a variety of alternatives like solid-state batteries (SSBs) and silicon-anode technologies, with product launches planned for smart phones, e-mobility devices, and EVs in the coming years.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Exponent Inc. published this content on
06 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
06 June 2024 17:37:07 UTC.
Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a science and engineering consulting firm. The Company serves clients in chemicals, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors. It provides engineering and scientific consulting services to clients around the world. Its service offerings are provided on a project- by-project basis. The Company has two segments: Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment is a service group providing technical consulting in different practices, primarily in engineering. The Environmental and Health segment provides services in the area of environmental, epidemiology and health risk analysis. This segment provides a range of consulting services relating to environmental hazards and risks and the impact on both human health and the environment.