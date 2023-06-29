Exponent is pleased to announce that Nathalie Horowicz-Mehler, M.P.H., Ph.D., has joined the firm as a new principal in the Health Sciences practice, adding to the team's broad multidisciplinary capabilities. Dr. Horowicz-Mehler brings more than 20 years of scientific and management consulting expertise, partnering with life sciences companies to apply her expertise in real-world evidence (RWE) and health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) to measure value and outcomes.

Exponent's Health Sciences practice provides robust, industry-leading support to clients seeking to assess the benefits, risks, and value of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and diagnostics. Through rigorous research and investigations, we provide insights into complex health challenges and help stakeholders bring advanced medical technologies to market.

Our work spans a wide variety of industries and applications, including:

Integrating RWE/real-world data (RWD) in clinical development plans through innovative designs

Enhancing regulatory readiness through fit-for-purpose RWE/RWD

Supporting health equity through RWE/RWD

Optimizing digital health technology by using patient-generated health data (PGHD) to support adoption, adherence, and outcomes

Measuring the benefits, risks, and value of life sciences products and services

Determining the safety and biocompatibility of pharmaceutical products and medical devices

Evaluating the potential health risks of chemicals in consumer products, foods, and the environment

Providing evidence-based technology assessment and market appraisal services

Developing and implementing science-based strategies for the life sciences industry, including horizon scanning, scenario planning, and landscape assessments

"Dr. Horowicz-Mehler is a valuable addition to our team," said John Doyle, Dr.P.H., M.P.H., Health Sciences group vice president and principal scientist. "An influential advisor, collaborator, and public speaker, she is adept at team building and working with internal cross-functional teams and external stakeholders. Dr. Horowicz-Mehler's many talents also include translating evidentiary needs into RWD platforms and RWE studies ranging from external control arms to dynamic registries assessing long-term outcomes to supporting regulatory and health technology assessment (HTA) submissions."

Dr. Horowicz-Mehler comes to Exponent after serving as senior vice president, general manager, at a healthcare company specializing in data and artificial-intelligence-powered software as a service (SaaS). As leader of the RWE Sciences team and key member of the global executive leadership team, she led the strategic planning and development of the operations transformation roadmap and implemented strategic initiatives, including leveraging RWD, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) to successfully navigate the dynamic multimodal oncology market.

"I am thrilled to join Exponent, a company known for excellence in scientific consulting. My colleagues are distinguished experts in such fields as digital health, data sciences, biomechanical engineering, and human factors. Together, we bring the scientific depth and data-agnostic expertise required to pursue innovation in public health. We aim to leverage multimodal RWD to generate the evidence required to support regulatory or health technology assessment decisions." - Dr. Nathalie Horowicz-Mehler, Principal, Health Sciences

To learn more about Exponent's Health Sciences practice, click here.