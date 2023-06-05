Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Exponent, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXPO   US30214U1025

EXPONENT, INC.

(EXPO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-05 pm EDT
93.33 USD   -1.11%
05:36pExponent : EPA Seeks to Regulate Legacy Coal Ash Disposal Sites
PU
06/01UBS Initiates Coverage on Exponent With Neutral Rating, $99 Price Target
MT
05/31Exponent to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exponent : EPA Seeks to Regulate Legacy Coal Ash Disposal Sites

06/05/2023 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Proposed expansion of federal 2015 CCR rule would include inactive and retired power plants

Last month, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed a rule that would require the safe management of coal ash dumped at legacy ash sites. These inactive facilities, known as ash ponds, collectively hold 500 million tons of coal combustion residuals (CCR) that remain unregulated at the federal level.

The proposed regulatory changes, introduced on May 18, 2023, would expand EPA's 2015 CCR rule, which currently only regulates active coal-fired power plants, to include inactive or "legacy" coal ash surface impoundments and landfills. The 2015 rule requires active power plants to safely dispose of coal ash, establish groundwater monitoring, take corrective actions, and establish post-closure care requirements for the byproduct of burning coal for energy.

The proposed update will require all owners and operators of legacy CCR surface impoundments at inactive facilities to comply with almost all existing requirements applicable to inactive CCR surface impoundments at active facilities. EPA is accepting public comments on the proposed changes until July 17, 2023.

More about the 2015 CCR rule

Enacted in 2015, the Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals from Electric Utilities final rule regulates CCR as solid waste under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act with the goal of preventing environmental releases of hazardous coal ash constituents (e.g., mercury, cadmium, arsenic).

The 2015 regulation also set standards for the closure of surface impoundments and unlined landfills that do not meet technical criteria for structural integrity or groundwater protection. The original CCR rule did not apply to inactive surface impoundments at inactive facilities, referred to as "legacy surface impoundments," but the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the exemption for this type of surface impoundment in 2018 (Utilities Solid Waste Activities Group et al. v. EPA).

The current proposal would extend the regulatory reach of the 2015 CCR rule to legacy CCR surface impoundments, defined as "a surface impoundment that is located at a powerplant that ceased generating power prior to October 15, 2015, and the surface impoundment contained both CCR and liquids on or after the effective date of the 2015 CCR rule."

The proposed rule also establishes requirements for CCR management units (CCRMU). A CCRMU is defined as "any area of land on which any non-containerized accumulations of CCR are received, placed, or otherwise managed that is not a CCR unit." This could include, for example, historical CCR landfills and surface impoundments, inactive landfills, structural fill sites, or evaporation ponds. This expanded management would capture activities that have the potential to contaminate groundwater.

Preparing for expanded regulation

Legacy CCR surface impoundments at inactive facilities could soon be subject to all current requirements for inactive CCR impoundments at active facilities, apart from location restrictions and liner design criteria. As described in the 2015 CCR rule, those requirements would address areas including:

  • Structural stability assessments
  • Air criteria
  • Inspections
  • Groundwater monitoring and corrective actions
  • Closure and post-closure care
  • Record-keeping
  • Notification and publicly accessible websites

EPA may also develop additional, new requirements tailored to address issues specific to legacy CCR surface impoundments under the proposed rule. Following the finalization of this rule, EPA will set compliance deadlines for these new requirements for owners and operators of sites with legacy CCR impoundments.

In addition, operators and owners will be expected to identify and delineate any CCRMU present at their facilities. These units will also be expected to comply with:

  • Groundwater monitoring and corrective action requirements
  • Closure and post-closure care requirements

The regulation would expand the 2015 CCR rule to include new types of CCR units that are not currently regulated at the federal level. EPA has stated that this rule is not expected to affect current power plant operations, as legacy sites no longer support these operations. However, this rule may be applicable to over 150 legacy impoundments and CCRMU across the country.

Owners and operators of these sites may incur costs related to unit closures, corrective actions, fugitive dust controls, inspections, recording-keeping, and compliance reporting. This new federal regulation would also mark changes to currently approved state CCR permitting programs, such as those in Oklahoma, Georgia, and Texas. As this proposal covers new types of CCR units, states will not have approval to issue CCR permits to legacy CCR sites and CCRMU; they will have to consider updating their CCR regulations through the state CCR permit program approval process.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 21:35:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about EXPONENT, INC.
05:36pExponent : EPA Seeks to Regulate Legacy Coal Ash Disposal Sites
PU
06/01UBS Initiates Coverage on Exponent With Neutral Rating, $99 Price Target
MT
05/31Exponent to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
05/26Exponent : EPA Proposes Removing PFAS, PBT Exemptions in Chemical Review Process
PU
05/25Exponent : Philadelphia Office Moves to a New Smart Facility
PU
05/25Exponent : Unpacking Plastic's Future with Consumer-Packaged Goods
PU
05/22Insider Sell: Exponent
MT
05/19Exponent : Final Text of EU's New General Product Safety Regulation Approved
PU
05/11Exponent : EPA Proposes New Air Pollution Rules
PU
05/06Russian nationalist writer wounded in car bombing, one dead
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXPONENT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 509 M - -
Net income 2023 108 M - -
Net cash 2023 221 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 45,4x
Yield 2023 1,10%
Capitalization 4 798 M 4 798 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,98x
EV / Sales 2024 8,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 052
Free-Float 76,1%
Chart EXPONENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exponent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 94,38 $
Average target price 109,50 $
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Catherine Ford Corrigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Schlenker Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Paul R. Johnston Chairman
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.-4.75%4 798
CINTAS CORPORATION6.63%48 976
BUREAU VERITAS SA-0.37%11 900
LG CORP.14.34%10 818
RB GLOBAL, INC.-4.82%10 006
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-36.33%8 892
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer