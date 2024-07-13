Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are becoming more common in the auto industry - in fact, they are poised to transform driving and automotive safety. It's estimated that half of all cars in use globally by 2030 will feature ADAS technologies such as lane-keeping assistance and automatic emergency braking - up from approximately 10% in 2020.

Deploying new and innovative ADAS technologies, especially L2 systems (see fig. 1), has the potential to change the nature of driving. Recognizable in the marketplace as Tesla Autopilot, GM Super Cruise, Ford BlueCruise, Toyota Teammate Advanced Drive, Mercedes-Benz Drive Pilot, Honda Sensing, BMW Highway Assistant, Audi Traffic Jam Assist, and Nissan ProPILOT Assist, L2 ADAS systems integrate L1 systems, such as adaptive cruise control and lane-centering assistance, to provide drivers with continuous assistance in both lateral (steering) and longitudinal (braking and acceleration) vehicle control. By some estimates, adoption of L2 systems could reach an installation rate of 20% by 2025 in new vehicles in some regions.

Level of Automation - A Quick Guide

Fig. 1: Adapted from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's Levels of Automation

Frequently marketed as convenience features (similar to cruise control), L2 systems have the potential to also improve safety by reducing crash rates. However, compared to simpler systems like automatic emergency braking, which can slow or stop a car nearing collision, performance evaluations of L2 systems are complicated by several factors, including the fact that drivers can activate and deactivate L2 systems at their discretion. As a result, it's critical for OEMs and other stakeholders to understand the strengths and limitations of how L2 ADAS safety is being assessed.

Learn more about the methods used to study ADAS systems in Exponent's article "Assessing the Impact of Driver Assistance Technology: A Review of Non-Crash and Crash Studies," presented at the 15th International Conference on Applied Human Factors and Ergonomics.

Researchers have frequently turned to non-crash studies to assess emerging technologies before the availability of extensive crash data. These involve alternative forms of data collection and analysis to estimate and predict the real-world effectiveness of L2 features based on a wealth of variables and measurements, such as driver attentiveness, speed, hands-on-wheel status, secondary task activity, and ADAS feature use.