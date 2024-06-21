Many organizations, including delivery companies, public transit, municipal services, and utilities, are moving to electrify their vehicle fleets to meet greenhouse gas emission targets, save on fueling costs, and fulfill sustainability goals. However, realizing these benefits means overcoming specific challenges for commercial operators. Commercial EV fleets require vehicle charging strategies, revised safety procedures, and updated maintenance regimens - all of which present entirely new conditions for stakeholders.

In the U.S., more than 8,000 companies must report on their greenhouse gas emissions related to industrial and manufacturing activities, including transportation. Switching from fossil-fuel-powered to electric vehicles can reduce those emissions and help meet environmental goals while potentially lowering fuel costs.

Many large delivery firms are particularly interested in transitioning their last-mile delivery fleets - vehicles used to take products the "last mile" from distribution centers to retail locations or consumers' homes - to EVs. Large players such as FedEx, UPS, and Amazon have already announced their intentions to switch to EVs in city centers and suburbs, and several cities in Europe have outlawed or are planning to ban heavy diesel vehicles in city centers to limit pollution and noise in densely populated areas. EVs are particularly desirable in this context, as they are most efficient in stop-and-go city traffic and often don't need long battery ranges to complete their routes.

Additionally, there are many financial incentives for businesses that purchase EVs and EV charging equipment. In the U.S., the Inflation Reduction Act provides tax breaks for businesses, and many EU countries offer similar tax incentives, amounting to significant impacts to a company's bottom line.

Electrifying commercial vehicle fleets may pose hidden costs and risks. Deploying commercial fleets of EVs will require a paradigm shift in the way businesses think about charging, maintenance, and accident response. A successful transition to an EV fleet will require a thorough examination of all areas of fleet operations - not just choosing the appropriate vehicle.