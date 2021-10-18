Exponent : Health Sciences Hires New Principal

Exponent is pleased to announce that David J. Wierz has joined the firm

October 18, 2021

Exponent is pleased to announce that David J. Wierz has joined the firm as a principal in our Health Sciences practice.



David brings 20+ years expertise building value in use with biopharmaceutical companies and stakeholders across healthcare in the U.S. and globally. He leverages data and analytics to create strategic roadmaps for clinical development, product commercialization and in-market management. David links work in the life sciences with advising payers, providers, and other healthcare system players on adoption and use of new technologies in delivering value-based care.



"We are looking forward to David joining our dynamic team of health sciences professionals," said Dr. John J. Doyle, Exponent principal scientist and health group vice president. "Exponent brings deep, multi-disciplinary, forward-thinking expertise to our biopharmaceutical clients, supporting their evolving needs around digital transformation toward consumer-driven healthcare, including optimizing the benefit-risk of biopharmaceuticals, enhancing the patient experience, improving equitable and affordable access to innovative medicine, and co-creating sustainable shared value across the healthcare system. Adding David's wealth of experience in health economics, market access, and real-world evidence is a win for Exponent and the value we bring to our clients."



David works with clients to create differentiated, sustainable value in use among consumers, providers, and payers throughout the product life cycle. His leadership encompasses defining commercial pathways that optimize access, pricing, and payment across U.S. and Global operations. He focuses on building data-driven solutions that integrate inputs from digital health and care delivery to enhance clinical, commercial, and economic performance for devices, diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines.



David has significant experience incorporating the effects of changes in health policy and payment into planning. He applies this expertise to enhance clinical development and in-market performance for early-stage to Fortune 50 firms by modeling the economic implications on pricing, contracting, and reimbursement across global markets.