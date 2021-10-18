Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Exponent, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXPO   US30214U1025

EXPONENT, INC.

(EXPO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exponent : Health Sciences Hires New Principal

10/18/2021 | 02:32pm EDT
Health Sciences Hires New Principal
Exponent is pleased to announce that David J. Wierz has joined the firm
October 18, 2021
Exponent is pleased to announce that David J. Wierz has joined the firm as a principal in our Health Sciences practice.

David brings 20+ years expertise building value in use with biopharmaceutical companies and stakeholders across healthcare in the U.S. and globally. He leverages data and analytics to create strategic roadmaps for clinical development, product commercialization and in-market management. David links work in the life sciences with advising payers, providers, and other healthcare system players on adoption and use of new technologies in delivering value-based care.

"We are looking forward to David joining our dynamic team of health sciences professionals," said Dr. John J. Doyle, Exponent principal scientist and health group vice president. "Exponent brings deep, multi-disciplinary, forward-thinking expertise to our biopharmaceutical clients, supporting their evolving needs around digital transformation toward consumer-driven healthcare, including optimizing the benefit-risk of biopharmaceuticals, enhancing the patient experience, improving equitable and affordable access to innovative medicine, and co-creating sustainable shared value across the healthcare system. Adding David's wealth of experience in health economics, market access, and real-world evidence is a win for Exponent and the value we bring to our clients."

David works with clients to create differentiated, sustainable value in use among consumers, providers, and payers throughout the product life cycle. His leadership encompasses defining commercial pathways that optimize access, pricing, and payment across U.S. and Global operations. He focuses on building data-driven solutions that integrate inputs from digital health and care delivery to enhance clinical, commercial, and economic performance for devices, diagnostics, therapeutics, and vaccines.

David has significant experience incorporating the effects of changes in health policy and payment into planning. He applies this expertise to enhance clinical development and in-market performance for early-stage to Fortune 50 firms by modeling the economic implications on pricing, contracting, and reimbursement across global markets.

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 18:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 424 M - -
Net income 2021 94,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 298 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 62,3x
Yield 2021 0,78%
Capitalization 5 774 M 5 774 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,9x
EV / Sales 2022 11,8x
Nbr of Employees 888
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart EXPONENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 110,92 $
Average target price 126,50 $
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Catherine Ford Corrigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Schlenker Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Paul R. Johnston Chairman
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.23.20%5 774
CINTAS CORPORATION17.70%43 021
TELEPERFORMANCE SE30.37%24 100
BUREAU VERITAS SA24.72%14 226
EDENRED SE3.62%13 899
LG CORP.-0.40%12 885