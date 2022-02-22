Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Exponent, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXPO   US30214U1025

EXPONENT, INC.

(EXPO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/22 04:00:00 pm
88.31 USD   +0.32%
04:06pExponent Increases Share Repurchase Authorization by $150 Million
GL
02/03EXPONENT : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/03TRANSCRIPT : Exponent, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 03, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exponent Increases Share Repurchase Authorization by $150 Million

02/22/2022 | 04:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq:EXPO) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a $150 million expansion of its share repurchase program, adding to the $29.5 million that remains available under the current authorization for repurchases. In total, the Company now has approximately $179.5 million available to repurchase shares. The Company has repurchased $38.9 million of common stock in fiscal year 2022.

“Today’s announcement, combined with the recent 20% increase in our quarterly dividend, reflects our unwavering confidence in Exponent’s strategic direction and our commitment to delivering long-term value for our shareholders,” commented Dr. Catherine Corrigan, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Exponent’s balanced capital allocation strategy includes investing in initiatives to drive long-term profitable growth while also returning cash to shareholders through dividends and repurchases. This is supported by our consistent cash flow and strong financial position, including that we ended fiscal 2021 with $297.7 million in cash and cash equivalents.”

This plan authorizes Exponent to purchase its common stock in the open market or privately negotiated transactions in compliance with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Rule 10b-18.

About Exponent

Exponent is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. Exponent’s interdisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers, and business consultants draws from more than 90 technical disciplines to solve the most pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders today. The firm leverages over 50 years of experience in analyzing accidents and failures to advise clients as they innovate their technologically complex products and processes, ensure the safety and health of their users, and address the challenges of sustainability.

Exponent may be reached at (888) 656-EXPO, info@exponent.com, or www.exponent.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains, and incorporates by reference, certain “forward-looking” statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and the rules promulgated pursuant to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) that are based on the beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company’s management. When used in this document and in the documents incorporated herein by reference, the words “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company or its management with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, any such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such material differences include the COVID-19 pandemic (including factors relating to measures implemented by governmental authorities or by us to promote the safety of our employees, vendors and clients; other direct and indirect impacts on our business and the businesses of our clients, vendors and other partners; impacts which may, among other things, adversely affect our clients’ ability to utilize our services at the levels they have previously; disruptions of access to our facilities or those of our clients or third parties; and increased and potentially significant economic uncertainty and volatility, including credit and collectability risks and potential disruptions of capital and credit markets), the possibility that the demand for our services may decline as a result of changes in generally applicable and industry-specific economic conditions, the timing of engagements for our services, the effects of competitive services and pricing, the absence of backlog related to our business, our ability to attract and retain key employees, the effect of tort reform and government regulation on our business, and liabilities resulting from claims made against us. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the report. The inclusion of such forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company or any other person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such forward-looking statements.


All news about EXPONENT, INC.
04:06pExponent Increases Share Repurchase Authorization by $150 Million
GL
02/03EXPONENT : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/03TRANSCRIPT : Exponent, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 03, 2022
CI
02/03Exponent Logs Lower Q4 Net Income, Higher Revenue, Lifts Quarterly Dividend
MT
02/03EXPONENT : Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
02/03EXPONENT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fi..
AQ
02/03Exponent Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
GL
02/03Exponent, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/03Exponent, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/03Exponent, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Quarter and Full Year of 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXPONENT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 429 M - -
Net income 2021 97,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 298 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 47,8x
Yield 2021 0,98%
Capitalization 4 587 M 4 587 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,00x
EV / Sales 2022 9,16x
Nbr of Employees 883
Free-Float -
Chart EXPONENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exponent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 88,03 $
Average target price 125,00 $
Spread / Average Target 42,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Catherine Ford Corrigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Schlenker Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Paul R. Johnston Chairman
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.-24.59%4 587
CINTAS CORPORATION-16.16%38 544
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-20.03%20 876
BUREAU VERITAS SA-17.61%12 325
INTERTEK GROUP PLC-9.02%11 227
EDENRED SE-6.29%10 739