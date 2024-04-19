Every day, U.S. fire departments respond to approximately nine fires involving the ignition of flammable and combustible liquids and gases in industrial and manufacturing facilities. These fires in total account for approximately 120 civilian injuries and deaths and upward of $260 million in property damage annually.

This year's National Burn Awareness Week focused on the prevention of flammable liquid burn injuries. Additionally, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) Research Foundation released data on fires in warehouse-type structures spanning 2016-2020 showing the high risk of danger of fires related to flammable and combustible liquid. While the data indicated flammable and combustible liquids or gases were the first fuel ignited in just 6% of all fires, they were responsible for one-third of all recorded burns injuries.