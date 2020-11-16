Log in
Exponent, Inc.

EXPONENT, INC.

(EXPO)
Exponent : NYIAC New York Arbitration Week 2020

11/16/2020 | 05:46pm EST
NYIAC New York Arbitration Week 2020
New York International Arbitration Center (NYIAC)
November 16-20, 2020

The New York International Arbitration Center (NYIAC) and the New York Branch of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArbNY) will host the 2020 New York Arbitration Week virtually on Nov. 16-20, 2020. The event will include a deep dive into issues of non-signatories in arbitration hosted by CIArbNY and NYIAC and programs by leading international arbitral institutions, including a feature program of the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce. Dynamic and interactive networking opportunities and discussion groups are also planned, with several shepherded by ArbitralWomen and the Young International Arbitration Practitioners of New York that will be scheduled during multiple time slots to maximize the inclusion of a truly global delegation.

The capstone of New York Arbitration Week will be the Fordham Conference on International Arbitration and Mediation, with keynote speaker Professor George A. Bermann, Gelhorn Professor of Law and Monnet Professor in European Law at Columbia Law School. The Fordham Conference will also have a panel that looks at different perspectives on the law that governs the arbitration clause and how that has impacted recent judicial decisions around the world.

Exponent is a proud sponsor of the NYIAC New York Arbitration Week 2020.

For more information, click here.



Exponent Inc. published this content on 16 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2020 22:44:00 UTC
