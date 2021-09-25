Exponent : Prop 65 Conference

Prop 65 Clearinghouse

September 27, 2021

The Prop 65 Clearinghouse will host the2021 Prop 65 Conference virtually on September 27. The Prop 65 Clearinghouse enables users to track litigation trends and keep up with the latest regulatory developments by cataloging California Prop 65 cases by name, case number, chemical, or product; listing proposed Prop. 65 chemicals; and providing articles about chemicals and products of interest, and national and international chemical developments.

Exponent's Renee Kalmes, M.S.P.H., CIH, principal scientist; Keith Morris-Schaeffer, Ph.D., senior scientist; and Sara Hearon will be in attendance.

Exponent is a proud sponsor of the 2021 Prop 65 Conference.



For more information, click here.






