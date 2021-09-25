Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Exponent, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    EXPO   US30214U1025

EXPONENT, INC.

(EXPO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 09/24 04:00:01 pm
119.55 USD   +1.51%
09/25EXPONENT : Prop 65 Conference
PU
09/20EXPONENT : Licenses FTRC Tech from NASA to Advance Battery Failure Characterization
PU
09/17EXPONENT : NCADA Fall Seminar
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exponent : Prop 65 Conference

09/25/2021 | 08:32pm EDT
Prop 65 Conference
Prop 65 Clearinghouse
September 27, 2021

The Prop 65 Clearinghouse will host the2021 Prop 65 Conference virtually on September 27. The Prop 65 Clearinghouse enables users to track litigation trends and keep up with the latest regulatory developments by cataloging California Prop 65 cases by name, case number, chemical, or product; listing proposed Prop. 65 chemicals; and providing articles about chemicals and products of interest, and national and international chemical developments.

Exponent's Renee Kalmes, M.S.P.H., CIH, principal scientist; Keith Morris-Schaeffer, Ph.D., senior scientist; and Sara Hearon will be in attendance.

Exponent is a proud sponsor of the 2021 Prop 65 Conference.

For more information, click here.


Professionals

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 27 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2021 00:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 424 M - -
Net income 2021 94,2 M - -
Net cash 2021 306 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 67,0x
Yield 2021 0,70%
Capitalization 6 224 M 6 224 M -
EV / Sales 2021 14,0x
EV / Sales 2022 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 888
Free-Float 78,3%
Chart EXPONENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exponent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 119,55 $
Average target price 115,00 $
Spread / Average Target -3,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Catherine Ford Corrigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Schlenker Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Paul R. Johnston Chairman
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.30.81%6 224
CINTAS CORPORATION13.58%41 757
TELEPERFORMANCE SE36.97%25 556
BUREAU VERITAS SA27.76%14 704
EDENRED SE3.02%13 947
LG CORP.-0.82%12 852