Exponent : Ecological & Biological Sciences Practice Hires New Principal

Exponent welcomes Richard J. Wenning to the firm

June 8, 2021

Exponent is pleased to announce that Richard ('Rick') Wenning has joined the Ecological & Biological Sciencespractice as a principal scientist.

After 35 years as an aquatic ecologist and ecotoxicologist, Mr. Wenning has acquired a wealth of experience in chemical contamination, risk assessment, and environmental decision analysis supporting environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) and sustainability programs.

His most recent work in sustainability focuses on improving seafood production through environmental permitting, supply chain and operational sustainability assessments, and environmental quality monitoring. Mr. Wenning's work also centers on quantifying the economic value of biodiversity and ecosystem services as well as enhancing property and resource development through strategic planning to protect assets and minimize the impact of climate change.

'Rick brings considerable experience and expertise to address a broad range of technical issues and offers innovative solutions to complex client concerns,' said William Goodfellow, Jr., BCES, Exponent principal scientist and Ecological & Biological Sciences practice director. 'We are excited to have Rick as a member of our multi-disciplinary team.'

Exponent's Ecological & Biological Sciences practice provides scientifically defensible solutions and strategic support on complex ecological issues involving contamination, natural resource management, land use, sustainability and restoration of resources, and the environmental risks of technologies and products.