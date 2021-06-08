Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Exponent, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXPO   US30214U1025

EXPONENT, INC.

(EXPO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exponent : Ecological & Biological Sciences Practice Hires New Principal

06/08/2021 | 12:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ecological & Biological Sciences Practice Hires New Principal
Exponent welcomes Richard J. Wenning to the firm
June 8, 2021

Exponent is pleased to announce that Richard ('Rick') Wenning has joined the Ecological & Biological Sciencespractice as a principal scientist.

After 35 years as an aquatic ecologist and ecotoxicologist, Mr. Wenning has acquired a wealth of experience in chemical contamination, risk assessment, and environmental decision analysis supporting environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) and sustainability programs.

His most recent work in sustainability focuses on improving seafood production through environmental permitting, supply chain and operational sustainability assessments, and environmental quality monitoring. Mr. Wenning's work also centers on quantifying the economic value of biodiversity and ecosystem services as well as enhancing property and resource development through strategic planning to protect assets and minimize the impact of climate change.

'Rick brings considerable experience and expertise to address a broad range of technical issues and offers innovative solutions to complex client concerns,' said William Goodfellow, Jr., BCES, Exponent principal scientist and Ecological & Biological Sciences practice director. 'We are excited to have Rick as a member of our multi-disciplinary team.'

Exponent's Ecological & Biological Sciences practice provides scientifically defensible solutions and strategic support on complex ecological issues involving contamination, natural resource management, land use, sustainability and restoration of resources, and the environmental risks of technologies and products.

Professionals

Disclaimer

Exponent Inc. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 16:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about EXPONENT, INC.
12:49pEXPONENT  : Ecological & Biological Sciences Practice Hires New Principal
PU
06/07EXPONENT INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/01INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sale at Exponent Scaling Back 90-Days of Buying
MT
05/19EXPONENT  : MassDLA Annual Meeting & Spring Seminar
PU
05/18EXPONENT  : Dr. Christopher White Joins the UN Environmental Effects Assessment ..
PU
05/17Exponent Welcomes Dr. John Doyle as Group Vice President for Health Sciences
GL
05/13EXPONENT  : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
05/11EXPONENT  : GLC Intellectual Property ConfEx
PU
05/07EXPONENT  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/03EXPONENT  : Global Accessibility to Exponent Insights
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 418 M - -
Net income 2021 93,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 306 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 49,9x
Yield 2021 0,95%
Capitalization 4 588 M 4 588 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,2x
EV / Sales 2022 9,30x
Nbr of Employees 906
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart EXPONENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Exponent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPONENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 114,67 $
Last Close Price 88,02 $
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Catherine Ford Corrigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Schlenker Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Paul R. Johnston Chairman
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.-2.23%4 588
CINTAS CORPORATION-1.88%36 432
TELEPERFORMANCE SE15.70%22 487
LG CORP.14.17%14 337
BUREAU VERITAS SA18.89%14 181
EDENRED SE0.41%13 976