EXPONENT, INC.

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/23 02:27:59 pm EDT
87.60 USD   +0.06%
Exponent to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/23/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
MENLO PARK, Calif., May 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (Nasdaq:EXPO) today announced that Dr. Catherine Corrigan, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Richard Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present to the investment community at the following investor conferences:

Berenberg Conference USA 2022
Date: Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Time: 10:15am – 11:00am ET

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference 2022
Date: Wednesday, June 8, 2022
Time: 1:15pm – 1:45pm ET

A webcast of the presentations will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Exponent website, https://www.exponent.com/investors/investors. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available following the live event.

About Exponent

Exponent is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. Exponent's interdisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers, and business consultants draws from more than 90 technical disciplines to solve the most pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders today. The firm leverages over 50 years of experience in analyzing accidents and failures to advise clients as they innovate their technologically complex products and processes, ensure the safety and health of their users, and address the challenges of sustainability.

Exponent may be reached at (888) 656-­EXPO, info@exponent.com, or www.exponent.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 467 M - -
Net income 2022 96,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 286 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 47,8x
Yield 2022 1,12%
Capitalization 4 537 M 4 537 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,11x
EV / Sales 2023 8,36x
Nbr of Employees 718
Free-Float 77,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 87,55 $
Average target price 118,00 $
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
Managers and Directors
Catherine Ford Corrigan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard L. Schlenker Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Paul R. Johnston Chairman
Subbaiah V. Malladi Chief Technical Officer
John B. Shoven Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXPONENT, INC.-25.00%4 537
CINTAS CORPORATION-17.95%37 207
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-21.96%18 955
BUREAU VERITAS SA-9.36%12 629
EDENRED SE11.51%11 862
LG CORP.-6.06%10 454