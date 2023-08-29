The legendary luxury footwear designer debuts an exclusive shoe collection with the brand to kick off the partnership

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) announced today that industry expert, Brian Atwood, will join Express as Creative Director of Footwear, overseeing women's and statement men's footwear. Additionally, Atwood will debut 'Brian Atwood for Express,' an exclusive shoe collaboration with the brand, which launches today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230829714883/en/

Express Announces Brian Atwood as Creative Director of Footwear. The legendary luxury footwear designer debuts an exclusive shoe collection with the brand to kick off the partnership. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We wanted to create excitement around our shoe business, seeing as it is our largest demand-driving category in accessories,” said Sara Tervo, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Express. “We knew Brian’s eye for design and industry credibility would elevate the offering and complement the seasonal product assortment. He is a master at designing shoes that create confidence – which is what Express always aims to deliver our customers.”

Brian Atwood for Express features Atwood’s signature styles of feathered heels and slouchy boots to kick off the fall season for women. Ranging in price from $68-$298, the collection offers customers unique, elevated designs made of high-quality materials. Subsequent monthly drops of the collection will include styles for women and men.

“The process was very organic and the team at Express was wonderful and open to new ideas. We were really focused on elevating the product and creating timeless shoes that people want to get resoled because they love them so much,” said Atwood. “We're going to give the customer something they haven't had yet."

The collection will be sold exclusively in stores and online at express.com starting today. You can also follow the brand’s social channels @express and @expressmen for more information on the partnership and collaboration.

About EXPR

EXPR is a multi-brand fashion retailer whose portfolio includes Express, Bonobos and UpWest. The Company operates an omnichannel platform as well as physical and online stores. Grounded in a belief that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express is a brand with a purpose - We Create Conﬁdence. We Inspire Self-Expression. - powered by a styling community. Bonobos is a menswear brand known for exceptional ﬁt and an innovative retail model. UpWest is an apparel, accessories and home goods brand with a purpose to Provide Comfort for People & Planet.

The Company has over 530 Express retail and Express Factory Outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, the express.com online store and the Express mobile app; over 60 Bonobos Guideshop locations and the Bonobos.com online store; and 13 UpWest retail stores and the UpWest.com online store. EXPR is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information about our Company, please visit www.express.com/investor and for more information about our brands, please visit www.express.com, www.bonobos.com or www.upwest.com.

About Brian Atwood

Coveted by fashionistas around the world for his silhouettes, fearless luxe and sky-high heels, Brian Atwood infuses glamour, lust and desire into everything he designs. Since its 2001 debut, the Brian Atwood collection has been globally coveted for exquisite craftsmanship and hyperluxe design and detail and seen on red carpets from Hollywood to Cannes. Brian is a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America and has been honored with the CDA Swarovski Perry Ellis Award for Best Accessory Design and the 2010 Footwear News Designer of the Year award. Learn more at www.BrianAtwood.com

