Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Express, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EXPR   US30219E1038

EXPRESS, INC.

(EXPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Express, Inc. : Announces Company's Participation in Shareholder Equity Conference

09/21/2021 | 06:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) today announced that the Company will present at the Shareholder Equity Conference, held virtually, on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

This conference is set in a fireside chat format and intended to provide access to retail investors. Investors will have the opportunity to ask management questions during the session.

A livestream of this presentation can be accessed at SHAREHolderEquityConference or in the “Events & Presentations” section at www.express.com/investor. An archived replay will be available on the Shareholder Equity Conference website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Express, Inc.

Express is a modern, versatile, dual gender apparel and accessories brand that helps people get dressed for every day and any occasion. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has always been a brand of the now, offering some of the most important and enduring fashion trends. Express aims to Create Confidence & Inspire Self-Expression through a design & merchandising view that brings forward The Best of Now for Real Life Versatility.

The company operates over 500 retail and factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store. Express, Inc. is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information, please visit www.express.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, and significant contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020 and in our subsequent SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about EXPRESS, INC.
06:46aEXPRESS, INC. : Announces Company's Participation in Shareholder Equity Conference
BU
09/13EXPRESS : Announces Big Brothers Big Sisters of America Partnership
BU
09/09EXPRESS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERA..
AQ
09/03EXPRESS, INC. : Announces Participation in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conf..
BU
08/26EXPRESS, INC. : Hosts 2021 Investor Event
BU
08/25UPDATE : Express Swings to Q2 Adjusted Profit, Sales Rise; Shares Decline
MT
08/25EXPRESS : REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS (Form 8-K)
PU
08/25SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Flat To Lower Premarket Wednesday
MT
08/25EXPRESS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure (f..
AQ
08/25EXPRESS : Swings to Q2 Adjusted Profit, Sales Rise
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on EXPRESS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 947 M - -
Net income 2022 6,55 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 49,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 350 M 350 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart EXPRESS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Express, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends EXPRESS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,23 $
Average target price 6,00 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy G. Baxter Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew C. Moellering President & Chief Operating Officer
Perry Pericleous Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Mylle H. Mangum Chairman
Michael F. Devine Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXPRESS, INC.474.73%350
INDITEX22.00%116 138
KERING5.77%91 995
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-17.39%71 265
ROSS STORES, INC.-6.67%40 203
HENNES & MAURITZ AB1.37%33 209