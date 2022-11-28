Advanced search
04:06pExpress, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results to Be Reported on December 8, 2022
BU
11/09North American Morning Briefing: Midterm Outcome -2-
DJ
10/19U.S. retailers fill store shelves with leftover holiday inventory
RE
Express, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results to Be Reported on December 8, 2022

11/28/2022 | 04:06pm EST
Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) today announced that the Company will report its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Earlier that morning, the Company will issue a press release detailing those results. The conference call will be hosted by Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Judd, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the earnings call are invited to dial (888) 550-5723 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast live at www.express.com/investor. A telephone replay of this call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on December 8, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. ET on December 15, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 and entering the replay pin number 1790468. In addition, an investor presentation of third quarter 2022 results will be available at www.express.com/investor beginning at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on December 8, 2022.

About Express, Inc.

Express is a modern, multichannel apparel and accessories brand grounded in versatility, guided by its purpose - We Create Confidence. We Inspire Self-Expression. - and powered by a styling community. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has been a part of some of the most important and culture-defining fashion trends. The Express Edit design philosophy ensures that the brand is always ‘of the now’ so people can get dressed for every day and any occasion knowing that Express can help them look the way they want to look and feel the way they want to feel.

The Company operates over 550 retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, the express.com online store and the Express mobile app. Express, Inc. is comprised of the brands Express and UpWest, and is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information, please visit www.express.com or www.upwest.com.


© Business Wire 2022
