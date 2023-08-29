Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) today announced that the Company will report its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Earlier that morning, the Company will issue a press release detailing those results. The conference call will be hosted by Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Judd, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the earnings call are invited to dial (888) 550-5723 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be webcast live at www.express.com/investor. A telephone replay of this call will be available beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on ­­­­September 6, 2023, until 11:59 p.m. ET on September 13, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 and entering the replay pin number 1790468. In addition, an investor presentation of second quarter 2023 results will be available at www.express.com/investor beginning at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET on September 6, 2023.

About EXPR

EXPR is a multi-brand fashion retailer whose portfolio includes Express, Bonobos and UpWest. The Company operates an omnichannel platform as well as physical and online stores. Grounded in a belief that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express is a brand with a purpose - We Create Confidence. We Inspire Self-Expression. - powered by a styling community. Bonobos is a menswear brand known for exceptional fit and an innovative retail model. UpWest is an apparel, accessories and home goods brand with a purpose to Provide Comfort for People & Planet.

The Company has 530 Express retail and Express Factory Outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, the Express.com online store and the Express mobile app; 60 Bonobos Guideshop locations and the Bonobos.com online store; and 11 UpWest retail stores and the UpWest.com online store. EXPR is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information about our Company, please visit www.express.com/investor and for more information about our brands, please visit www.express.com, www.bonobos.com or www.upwest.com.

