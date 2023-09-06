Second quarter 2023 net sales and diluted loss per share in the range of previously announced outlook Reiterates plans to realize $120 million in annualized savings in 2024 and goal to deliver $200 million in annualized savings by 2025 Bolsters liquidity with new $65 million term loan

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2023. These results, which cover the thirteen weeks ended July 29, 2023, are compared with the thirteen weeks ended July 30, 2022.

On August 30, 2023, the Company implemented a 1-for-20 reverse stock split. All shares of the Company’s common stock contained in its consolidated financial statements have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reverse stock split, which decreased shares outstanding from 74.9 million to 3.7 million. As a result of the reduction in weighted average shares outstanding, the Company's previously announced second quarter 2023 diluted loss per share outlook of $0.50 to $0.60 was recast to $10.00 to $12.00. Second quarter 2023 diluted loss per share of $11.79 was within this range. Excluding certain restructuring charges, acquisition-related and integration costs and a non-cash impairment charge, second quarter 2023 adjusted diluted loss per share of $9.05 was favorable to this range.

"Second quarter net sales and diluted loss per share were within the ranges of our outlook and we are gaining momentum. In the Express brand, we drove significant, sequential improvement each month driven by a powerful trend change in our women’s and eCommerce businesses. This momentum continued through Labor Day," said Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer. "Bonobos sales also exceeded our expectations, delivered operating income accretive to our total and is positioned to be a growth engine for EXPR."

"We’ve also taken aggressive action to improve the bottom line. As a result of the ongoing comprehensive review of our entire expense structure, we have identified and implemented $80 million in savings in 2023, $120 million in 2024, and our commitment grows to $200 million by 2025. In addition to these substantial cost reductions, we’ve also secured a $65 million term loan, and expect to receive a $52 million CARES Act refund in the back half of the year, which bolsters our liquidity and allows us to continue to invest appropriately in our transformation," continued Baxter.

"We are transforming EXPR to create shareholder value and are focused on driving long term profitable growth and delivering positive free cash flow in our core Express business, leveraging our omnichannel platform to reduce costs, and accelerating our growth and profitability through our strategic partnership with WHP Global," concluded Baxter.

Second Quarter 2023 Operating Results

Consolidated net sales decreased 6% to $435.3 million from $464.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, Express and UpWest Brands Net sales decreased 15% to $394.4 million from $464.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, with comparable sales down 14% with significant sequential improvement each month of the quarter Comparable retail sales, which includes both Express stores and eCommerce, were down 13% compared to the second quarter of 2022. Retail stores comparable sales decreased 21% while eCommerce comparable sales declined 1% Comparable outlet sales decreased 17% compared to the second quarter of 2022 Bonobos Brand Net sales were $40.9 million and exceeded our expectations

Gross margin was 23.1% of net sales compared to 33.1% of net sales in last year's second quarter, a decrease of approximately 1,000 basis points Merchandise margin contracted by 680 basis points primarily driven by increased promotional activity and 310 basis points of royalty expense related to the joint venture with WHP Buying and occupancy expenses as a percent of net sales deleveraged approximately 320 basis points due to the decline in comparable sales

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $146.1 million, 33.6% of net sales, versus $143.3 million, 30.8% of net sales, in last year's second quarter. The deleverage in the SG&A expense rate was driven by the decline in comparable sales

Operating loss was $39.6 million and includes the impact of $4.7 million in pre-tax restructuring charges, $4.6 million of acquisition-related and integration costs in connection with the acquisition of Bonobos and a $1.0 million non-cash impairment charge. This compares to operating income of $10.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 On an adjusted basis, excluding certain restructuring charges, acquisition-related and integration costs and an impairment charge, operating loss 1 was $29.3 million for the second quarter of 2023

Income tax expense was $0.6 million at an effective tax rate of (1.4)%, versus $0.3 million at an effective tax rate of 3.5% during the second quarter of 2022. The Company's effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2023 was impacted primarily by the recording of an additional valuation allowance against the Company's deferred tax assets

Net loss was $44.1 million, or $11.79 per diluted share, compared to net income of $7.0 million, or $2.05 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. On an adjusted basis, excluding certain restructuring charges, acquisition-related and integration costs and an impairment charge, net loss 1 was $33.8 million, or $9.05 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)1 was negative $24.7 million, compared to $25.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.

1 Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss), adjusted diluted earnings per share and EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see Schedule 4 – Supplemental Information and the reconciliation contained therein for additional information concerning these non-GAAP financial measures.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $58.6 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023 versus $37.7 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and $65.6 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022

Inventory was $415.8 million, including $55.7 million of Bonobos inventory, at the end of the second quarter of 2023, up 20% compared to $346.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and up 14% compared to the end of the fourth quarter of 2022

Total debt was $220.8 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023 compared to $202.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and $122.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022

At the end of the second quarter of 2023, $47.5 million remained available for borrowing under the revolving credit facility provided by the Company's asset-based loan credit agreement (the "ABL Credit Agreement")

Net cash used in operations was $60.8 million for the twenty-six weeks ended July 29, 2023, compared to net cash used in operations of $60.8 million for the twenty-six weeks ended July 30, 2022

Capital expenditures totaled $16.2 million for the twenty-six weeks ended July 29, 2023, compared to $13.5 million for the twenty-six weeks ended July 30, 2022

Expense Reduction Initiatives

The Company is continuing to conduct a comprehensive review of its business model to identify actions that are expected to meaningfully reduce pre-tax costs and enable a more efficient and effective organization and has engaged external advisors to assist in this effort. The Company has a stated goal to deliver over $200 million in annualized savings by 2025 versus 2022.

In May 2023, the Company announced it had identified and implemented $65 million of annualized cost reductions for fiscal 2023 versus fiscal 2022.

In August 2023, the Company announced an additional $15 million of savings for a total of $80 million in annualized cost reductions identified and implemented for fiscal 2023. Also in August 2023, the company announced and implemented a workforce reduction which is expected to generate approximately $30 million in annualized savings. The Company's outlook for the third quarter and full year 2023 includes the pro rata impact of that workforce reduction.

In addition, the Company announced that $120 million in annualized expense reductions for fiscal 2024 versus 2022 had been identified and implemented, which are inclusive of the savings effectuated for fiscal 2023. The Company is also aggressively pursuing at least $50 million in gross margin expansion opportunities by leveraging efficiencies in sourcing, production and the supply chain.

New Term Loan

On September 5, 2023, the Company entered into a definitive loan agreement with ReStore Capital for a $65 million first-in-last-out asset-based term loan, receiving $32.5 million in gross proceeds from the term loan upon entering into the agreement, with the remaining $32.5 million to be received on or before September 13, 2023. The term loan will bear interest at a variable rate based on the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus an applicable margin of 10.00%. The term loan will mature on the earlier of (a) November 26, 2027 and (b) the date of termination of the commitments under the ABL Credit Agreement.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the loan transaction.

2023 Outlook

The Company’s full year outlook remains unchanged and takes into consideration the persistently challenging macroeconomic and retail apparel environments, including reduced consumer spending and increased price sensitivity in discretionary categories.

Third Quarter 2023

The Company expects the following for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022:

Net sales of approximately $460 million to $490 million, including approximately $50 million in Bonobos net sales

Gross margin rate to decrease approximately 200 basis points, including approximately 300 basis points of royalty expense related to the license agreement with WHP Global, and a positive approximately 300 basis point benefit from Bonobos

SG&A expenses as a percent of net sales to leverage approximately 275 basis points, including approximately 150 basis point deleverage from Bonobos

Net interest expense of $6 million

Effective tax rate of essentially zero percent

Diluted loss per share of $5.50 to $7.50

Consolidated inventory to increase by low-double digits with the addition of Bonobos

Full Year 2023

The Company's full year outlook remains unchanged and it expects the following for the full year of 2023 compared to the full year of 2022:

Net sales of approximately $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion, including approximately $150 million in Bonobos net sales

Net interest expense of $20 million

Effective tax rate of essentially zero percent

Diluted loss per share of $30.00 to $34.00

Capital expenditures of approximately $25 million

See Schedule 5 for a discussion of projected real estate activity.

About EXPR

EXPR is a multi-brand fashion retailer whose portfolio includes Express, Bonobos and UpWest. The Company operates an omnichannel platform as well as physical and online stores. Grounded in a belief that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express is a brand with a purpose - We Create Confidence. We Inspire Self-Expression. - powered by a styling community. Bonobos is a menswear brand known for exceptional fit and an innovative retail model. UpWest is an apparel, accessories and home goods brand with a purpose to Provide Comfort for People & Planet.

The Company has 530 Express retail and Express factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, the Express.com online store and the Express mobile app; 60 Bonobos Guideshop locations and the Bonobos.com online store; and 11 UpWest retail stores and the UpWest.com online store. EXPR is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information about our Company, please visit www.express.com/investor and for more information about our brands, please visit www.express.com, www.bonobos.com or www.upwest.com.

Schedule 1 Express, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) July 29, 2023 January 28, 2023 July 30, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,581 $ 65,612 $ 37,667 Receivables, net 18,222 12,374 11,924 Income tax receivable 2,350 1,462 2,229 Inventories 415,810 365,649 346,229 Prepaid royalty 33,581 59,565 — Prepaid rent 3,755 7,744 6,321 Other 24,554 21,998 22,628 Total current assets 556,853 534,404 426,998 Right of Use Asset, Net 544,873 505,350 546,259 Property and Equipment 1,013,097 1,019,577 989,088 Less: accumulated depreciation (888,133 ) (886,193 ) (856,324 ) Property and equipment, net 124,964 133,384 132,764 Non-Current Income Tax Receivable 52,278 52,278 52,278 Equity Method Investment 166,210 166,106 — Other Assets 6,855 6,803 4,656 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,452,033 $ 1,398,325 $ 1,162,955 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Short-term lease liability $ 191,554 $ 189,006 $ 190,324 Accounts payable 232,353 191,386 166,378 Deferred royalty income 9,219 19,852 — Deferred revenue 39,505 35,543 31,632 Short-term debt — — 4,500 Accrued expenses 123,687 105,803 106,087 Total current liabilities 596,318 541,590 498,921 Long-Term Lease Liability 429,557 406,448 456,661 Long-Term Debt 220,750 122,000 197,673 Other Long-Term Liabilities 19,492 20,718 10,213 Total Liabilities 1,266,117 1,090,756 1,163,468 Commitments and Contingencies Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) 185,916 307,569 (513 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,452,033 $ 1,398,325 $ 1,162,955

Schedule 2 Express, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 Net Sales $ 435,344 $ 464,919 $ 818,601 $ 915,704 Cost of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy Costs 334,975 311,218 654,439 630,503 GROSS PROFIT 100,369 153,701 164,162 285,201 Operating Expenses (Income): Selling, general, and administrative expenses 146,091 143,278 285,439 284,371 Royalty income (6,193 ) — (10,633 ) — Other operating expense (income), net 42 11 (958 ) (479 ) TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 139,940 143,289 273,848 283,892 OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (39,571 ) 10,412 (109,686 ) 1,309 Interest Expense, Net 3,874 3,800 6,817 7,294 Other Income, Net — (676 ) — (876 ) (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES (43,445 ) 7,288 (116,503 ) (5,109 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 611 252 980 (231 ) NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (44,056 ) $ 7,036 $ (117,483 ) $ (4,878 ) EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic(1) $ (11.79 ) $ 2.06 $ (31.62 ) $ (1.44 ) Diluted(1) $ (11.79 ) $ 2.05 $ (31.62 ) $ (1.44 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic(1) 3,737 3,408 3,715 3,384 Diluted(1) 3,737 3,437 3,715 3,384

1. All share and per share amounts have been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the Company’s 1-for-20 reverse stock split which was effected after the close of market on August 30, 2023.

Schedule 3 Express, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (117,483 ) $ (4,878 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 28,851 30,088 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 42 21 Impairment of property, equipment and lease assets 996 — Share-based compensation (3,810 ) 5,013 Landlord allowance amortization (154 ) (234 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net (3,777 ) (180 ) Income tax receivable (888 ) (842 ) Prepaid royalty 25,984 — Inventories 1,132 12,566 Deferred royalty income (10,633 ) — Accounts payable, deferred revenue, and accrued expenses 28,357 (76,673 ) Other assets and liabilities (9,417 ) (25,690 ) NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (60,800 ) (60,809 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (16,217 ) (13,494 ) Acquisition, net of cash acquired (28,300 ) — Costs related to WHP transaction (104 ) — NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (44,621 ) (13,494 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from borrowings under the revolving credit facility 205,250 144,000 Repayment of borrowings under the revolving credit facility (106,500 ) (69,000 ) Repayment of borrowings under the term loan facility — (2,250 ) Repurchase of common stock for tax withholding obligations (360 ) (1,956 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 98,390 70,794 NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (7,031 ) (3,509 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 65,612 41,176 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 58,581 $ 37,667

Schedule 4 Express, Inc. Supplemental Information - Consolidated Statements of Income Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

The Company supplements the reporting of its financial information determined under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss), adjusted diluted earnings per share and EBITDA. Management strongly encourages investors and stockholders to review the Company's financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the impact of certain items that the Company does not believe are directly related to its underlying operations.

How These Measures Are Useful

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information to assist stockholders in understanding its financial results and assessing its prospects for future performance. Management believes adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted earnings per share are important indicators of the Company's business performance because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company's underlying operating results, and may provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in the business.

Limitations of the Usefulness of These Measures

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss), and adjusted diluted earnings per share may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported operating income (loss), net income (loss), or diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing the Company's operations that, when viewed together with the GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of the Company's business. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted earnings per share to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is set forth below:

Thirteen Weeks Ended July 29, 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Operating

Loss Income Tax

Impact(a) Net Loss Diluted

Earnings

per Share Weighted

Average Diluted

Shares

Outstanding(e) Reported GAAP Measure $ (39,571 ) $ (44,056 ) $ (11.79 ) 3,737 Impact of restructuring(b) 4,658 — 4,658 1.25 Acquisition-related and integration costs(c) 4,595 — 4,595 1.23 Impairment of property, equipment and lease assets(d) 996 — 996 0.27 Adjusted Non-GAAP Measure $ (29,322 ) $ (33,807 ) $ (9.05 )

a. Items tax effected at the applicable deferred or statutory rate offset by the recording of a non-cash valuation allowance. b. Represents restructuring charges primarily related to employee severance and benefits of which $2.7 million was recorded in cost of goods sold, buying and occupancy costs and $2.0 million was recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses in the unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income. c. Represents acquisition-related and integration costs incurred in connection with the acquisition of Bonobos, which were recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses in the unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income. d. Represents a non-cash impairment charge taken against certain long-lived store related assets and right of use assets, which was recorded in cost of goods sold, buying and occupancy costs in the unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income. e. Share amount has been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the Company’s 1-for-20 reverse stock split which was effected after the close of market on August 30, 2023.

Twenty-Six Weeks Ended July 29, 2023 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Operating

Loss Income Tax

Impact(a) Net Loss Diluted

Earnings

per Share Weighted

Average Diluted

Shares

Outstanding(e) Reported GAAP Measure $ (109,686 ) $ (117,483 ) $ (31.62 ) 3,715 Impact of restructuring(b) 4,658 — 4,658 1.25 Acquisition-related and integration costs(c) 4,595 — 4,595 1.24 Impairment of property, equipment and lease assets(d) 996 — 996 0.27 Adjusted Non-GAAP Measure $ (99,437 ) $ (107,234 ) $ (28.87 )

a. Items tax effected at the applicable deferred or statutory rate offset by the recording of a non-cash valuation allowance. b. Represents restructuring charges primarily related to employee severance and benefits of which $2.7 million was recorded in cost of goods sold, buying and occupancy costs and $2.0 million was recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses in the unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income. c. Represents acquisition-related and integration costs incurred in connection with the acquisition of Bonobos, which were recorded in selling, general and administrative expenses in the unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income. d. Represents a non-cash impairment charge taken against certain long-lived store related assets and right of use assets, which was recorded in cost of goods sold, buying and occupancy costs in the unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income. e. Share amount has been retrospectively adjusted to reflect the Company’s 1-for-20 reverse stock split which was effected after the close of market on August 30, 2023.

EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense (net of interest income), income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense.

How This Measure Is Useful

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, EBITDA is a supplemental measure of operating performance that the Company believes is a useful measure to facilitate comparisons to historical performance. EBITDA is used as a performance measure in the Company's long-term executive compensation program for purposes of determining the number of equity awards that are ultimately earned and is also a metric used in our short-term cash incentive compensation plan.

Limitations of the Usefulness of This Measure

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, EBITDA may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of EBITDA is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, this measure may not provide a complete understanding of the Company's performance and should be reviewed in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, is set forth below:

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended (in thousands) July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 July 29, 2023 July 30, 2022 Net (loss) income $ (44,056 ) $ 7,036 $ (117,483 ) $ (4,878 ) Interest expense, net 3,874 3,800 6,817 7,294 Income tax expense (benefit) 611 252 980 (231 ) Depreciation and amortization 14,875 14,477 29,121 29,213 EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measure) $ (24,696 ) $ 25,565 $ (80,565 ) $ 31,398

Schedule 5 Express, Inc. Real Estate Activity (Unaudited) Second Quarter 2023 - Actual July 29, 2023 - Actual Company-Operated Stores Opened Closed Store Count Gross Square Footage Retail Stores — (2) 325 Outlet Stores — (1) 194 Express Edit Stores 1 — 11 UpWest Stores 1 (3) 11 Bonobos Guideshops — — 60 TOTAL 2 (6) 601 4.6 million Third Quarter 2023 - Projected October 28, 2023 - Projected Company-Operated Stores Opened Closed Store Count Gross Square Footage Retail Stores — — 325 Outlet Stores 1 (1) 194 Express Edit Stores — — 11 UpWest Stores 2 — 13 Bonobos Guideshops — — 60 TOTAL 3 (1) 603 4.6 million Full Year 2023 - Projected February 3, 2024 - Projected Company-Operated Stores Opened Closed Store Count Gross Square Footage Retail Stores — (10) 322 Outlet Stores 1 (5) 194 Express Edit Stores 1 — 11 UpWest Stores 3 (4) 12 Bonobos Guideshops — (2) 60 TOTAL 5 (21) 599 4.5 million

