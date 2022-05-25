Express, Inc. First Quarter 2022 Results Exceed Expectations; Raises Full Year 2022 Outlook
30% increase in net sales; 31% increase in consolidated comparable sales
21% growth in eCommerce demand; on track to achieve goal of $1.0 billion in eCommerce demand by 2024
640 basis point gross margin expansion despite a $6.0 million impact related to supply chain challenges
Recorded the highest number of active Express Insider loyalty program members in the Company's history
Raises full year comparable sales outlook to an increase of 8% - 10% and provides outlook for a mid-single digit increase in second quarter comparable sales
Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. These results, which cover the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2022, are compared to the thirteen weeks ended May 1, 2021.
"Our first quarter results exceeded our expectations. We delivered positive comparable sales of 31%, double-digit positive comparable sales in every major category and every channel, and we recorded the highest number of active loyalty program members in the Company's history," said Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer.
"We have made significant progress against each one of the four foundational pillars of the EXPRESSway Forward strategy. Our brand purpose is taking hold, and as we build, activate and amplify our styling community, its reach and impact are expanding," continued Baxter.
First Quarter 2022 Highlights
Positive comparable sales, gross margin expansion and SG&A leverage all exceeded expectations
Increased comparable sales by 31%; drove double-digit positive comparable sales in every category and every channel
Drove a 21% increase in eCommerce demand and saw increases across key metrics for the website and mobile app, including traffic and average order value
Delivered gross margin expansion of 640 basis points despite the negative impact of $6 million of expense related to supply chain challenges
Generated a 20% increase in average unit retail through increased full-price selling and reduced promotional activity
Recorded the highest number of active Express Insider loyalty members in the Company's history
"I am energized by our momentum and this is reflected in our increased annual outlook," Baxter concluded.
First Quarter 2022 Operating Results
Consolidated net sales increased 30% to $450.8 million from $345.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, with consolidated comparable sales up 31%
Comparable retail sales, which includes both Express stores and eCommerce, increased 32% compared to the first quarter of 2021
Comparable outlet store sales increased 30% versus the first quarter of 2021
Gross margin was 29.2% of net sales compared to 22.8% in last year's first quarter, an increase of approximately 640 basis points
Merchandise margin expanded by 20 basis points despite the negative impact of $6.0 million of expense associated with ongoing supply chain challenges. Without this impact, the expansion would have been 160 basis points
Buying and occupancy expenses leveraged approximately 620 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2021 due to increased sales
Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $141.1 million, 31.3% of net sales, versus $119.4 million, 34.5% of net sales, in last year's first quarter. The improvement in SG&A rate is driven by leveraging the increased sales.
Operating loss was $9.1 million compared to a loss of $40.6 million in the first quarter of 2021
Income tax benefit was $0.5 million at an effective tax rate of 3.9%. This compares to a benefit of $0.1 million at an effective tax rate of 0.2% in the first quarter of 2021. The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was impacted primarily by the recording of an additional $5.0 million valuation allowance against the Company's deferred tax assets. Excluding this valuation allowance the adjusted effective rate would have been approximately 44%.
Net loss was $11.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, net loss was $7.0 million, or a loss of $0.10 per diluted share. The adjusted loss excludes the negative, non-cash impact of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance of $5.0 million. This compares to a net loss of $45.7 million, or a loss of $0.70 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021. On an adjusted basis, net loss was $35.7 million, or a loss of $0.55 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $5.8 million compared to negative EBITDA of $23.8 million in the first quarter of 2021
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $37.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022 versus $84.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021
Inventory was $371.2 million at the end of the first quarter, up 40% compared to $264.5 million at the end of the prior year’s first quarter, driven primarily by the pull-forward of purchases to mitigate supply chain challenges as well as pack-and-hold for late-arriving holiday inventory
Short-term debt was $4.5 million and long-term debt was $203.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022 compared to short-term debt of $37.8 million and long-term debt of $190.0 million at the end of the prior year’s first quarter
At the end of the first quarter of 2022, $65.8 million remained available for borrowing under the revolving credit facility
Operating cash flow was negative $75.9 million for the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2022, compared to negative $1.6 million for the thirteen weeks ended May 1, 2021
Capital expenditures totaled $5.1 million for the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2022, compared to $3.6 million for the thirteen weeks ended May 1, 2021
Free cash flow was negative $81.0 million for the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2022, compared to negative $5.1 million for the thirteen weeks ended May 1, 2021
2022 Outlook
This outlook is based on our strong year-to-date performance and the strength of our product, brand, customer and execution advancements, balanced against the ongoing supply chain challenges, macroeconomic pressures, geopolitical events and other uncertainties that may impact our business.
Second Quarter 2022
The Company expects the following for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021:
Comparable sales to increase mid-single digits
Gross margin rate to increase approximately 100 basis points
SG&A expenses as a percent of sales to delever approximately 100 basis points, including incremental investments in technology, higher labor expenses and general inflationary pressures
Net interest expense of $4 million
Effective tax rate of 4%. Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 45% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation allowance recorded against deferred tax assets
Full Year 2022
The Company expects the following for the full year 2022 compared to the full year 2021:
Comparable sales to increase 8% - 10%
Gross margin rate to increase at least 100 basis points
SG&A expenses as a percent of sales to be approximately flat
Net interest expense of $14 million
Effective tax rate of 4%. Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 45% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation allowance recorded against deferred tax assets
Diluted earnings per share of $0.24 to $0.34. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.14 to $0.20 after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation allowance recorded against deferred tax assets
Capital expenditures of $50 - $55 million
Inventory elevated in the second quarter and closer to parity with sales growth in the back half of the year
Assumptions in the Company outlook may be affected by the continued uncertainty of the pandemic and geopolitical events and their impacts throughout the supply chain.
See Schedule 5 for a discussion of projected real estate activity.
About Express, Inc.
Express is a modern, multichannel apparel and accessories brand grounded in versatility, guided by its purpose - We Create Confidence. We Inspire Self-Expression. - and powered by a styling community. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has been a part of some of the most important and culture-defining fashion trends. The Express Edit design philosophy ensures that the brand is always ‘of the now’ so people can get dressed for every day and any occasion knowing that Express can help them look the way they want to look and feel the way they want to feel.
The Company operates over 550 retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, the express.com online store and the Express mobile app. Express, Inc. is comprised of the brands Express and UpWest, and is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information, please visit www.express.com or www.upwest.com.
Schedule 1
Express, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
April 30, 2022
January 29, 2022
May 1, 2021
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
37,140
$
41,176
$
84,072
Receivables, net
9,331
11,744
11,213
Income tax receivable
1,850
53,665
98,554
Inventories
371,249
358,795
264,488
Prepaid rent
5,701
5,602
4,683
Other
23,383
19,755
19,340
Total current assets
448,654
490,737
482,350
Right of Use Asset, Net
586,596
615,462
754,324
Property and Equipment
979,377
975,802
965,854
Less: accumulated depreciation
(841,137
)
(827,820
)
(799,389
)
Property and equipment, net
138,240
147,982
166,465
Non-Current Income Tax Receivable
52,278
—
—
Other Assets
4,816
5,273
3,600
TOTAL ASSETS
$
1,230,584
$
1,259,454
$
1,406,739
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Short-term lease liability
$
195,343
$
196,628
$
206,890
Accounts payable
181,318
231,974
159,013
Deferred revenue
32,833
35,985
29,861
Short-term debt
4,500
11,216
37,772
Accrued expenses
111,248
110,850
118,906
Total current liabilities
525,242
586,653
552,442
Long-Term Lease Liability
500,855
536,905
681,010
Long-Term Debt
203,483
117,581
190,025
Other Long-Term Liabilities
11,107
17,007
18,941
Total Liabilities
1,240,687
1,258,146
1,442,418
Commitments and Contingencies
Total Stockholders’ (Deficit)/Equity
(10,103
)
1,308
(35,679
)
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
1,230,584
$
1,259,454
$
1,406,739
Schedule 2
Express, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
April 30, 2022
May 1, 2021
Net Sales
$
450,785
$
345,759
Cost of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy Costs
319,285
266,955
GROSS PROFIT
131,500
78,804
Operating Expenses:
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
141,093
119,393
Other operating income, net
(490
)
(33
)
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
140,603
119,360
OPERATING LOSS
(9,103
)
(40,556
)
Interest Expense, Net
3,494
5,252
Other Income, Net
(200
)
—
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(12,397
)
(45,808
)
Income Tax Benefit
(483
)
(84
)
NET LOSS
$
(11,914
)
$
(45,724
)
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Basic
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.70
)
Diluted
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.70
)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:
Basic
67,211
65,200
Diluted
67,211
65,200
Schedule 3
Express, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
April 30, 2022
May 1, 2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$
(11,914
)
$
(45,724
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
15,172
18,497
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
10
—
Share-based compensation
2,393
2,523
Landlord allowance amortization
(157
)
(77
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables, net
2,413
3,343
Income tax receivable
(463
)
12,788
Inventories
(12,454
)
(128
)
Accounts payable, deferred revenue, and accrued expenses
(53,989
)
(3,426
)
Other assets and liabilities
(16,890
)
10,624
NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(75,879
)
(1,580
)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Capital expenditures
(5,142
)
(3,562
)
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(5,142
)
(3,562
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from borrowings under the revolving credit facility
117,000
38,000
Repayment of borrowings under the revolving credit facility
(37,000
)
(39,050
)
Proceeds from borrowings under the term loan facility
—
50,000
Repayment of borrowings under the term loan facility
(1,125
)
(12,404
)
Repayments of financing arrangements
—
(576
)
Costs incurred in connection with debt arrangements
—
(463
)
Repurchase of common stock for tax withholding obligations
(1,890
)
(2,167
)
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
76,985
33,340
NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(4,036
)
28,198
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
41,176
55,874
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
$
37,140
$
84,072
Schedule 4
Express, Inc.
Supplemental Information - Consolidated Statements of Income
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
The Company supplements the reporting of its financial information determined under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted operating loss, adjusted net loss, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, and free cash flow. Management strongly encourages investors and stockholders to review the Company's financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
Adjusted Operating Loss, Net Loss and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Adjusted operating loss, adjusted net loss, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are adjusted for certain non-recurring items that the Company does not believe are directly related to its underlying operations and may not be indicative of recurring business operations.
How These Measures Are Useful
The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information to assist stockholders in understanding its financial results and assessing its prospects for future performance. Management believes adjusted operating loss, adjusted net loss, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are important indicators of the Company's business performance because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company's underlying operating results, and may provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in the business.
Limitations of the Usefulness of These Measures
Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, adjusted operating loss, adjusted net loss, and adjusted diluted earnings per share may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported operating loss, net loss, or diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing the Company's operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results provide a more complete understanding of the Company's business. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are set forth below:
Thirteen Weeks Ended April 30, 2022
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Operating
Loss
Income Tax
Impact
Net Loss
Diluted
Earnings
per Share
Weighted
Average Diluted
Shares
Outstanding
Reported GAAP Measure
$
(9,103
)
$
(11,914
)
$
(0.18
)
67,211
Valuation allowance on deferred taxes (a)
—
4,953
4,953
0.08
Adjusted Non-GAAP Measure
$
(9,103
)
$
(6,961
)
$
(0.10
)
Valuation allowance provided against 2022 losses.
Thirteen Weeks Ended May 1, 2021
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Operating
Loss
Income Tax
Impact
Net Loss
Diluted
Earnings
per Share
Weighted
Average Diluted
Shares
Outstanding
Reported GAAP Measure
$
(40,556
)
$
(45,724
)
$
(0.70
)
65,200
Valuation allowance on deferred taxes (a)
—
9,977
9,977
0.15
Adjusted Non-GAAP Measure
$
(40,556
)
$
(35,747
)
$
(0.55
)
Valuation allowance provided against 2021 losses.
EBITDA
EBITDA is defined as net loss before interest expense (net of interest income), income tax benefit and depreciation and amortization expense.
How These Measures Are Useful
When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, EBITDA is a supplemental measure of operating performance that the Company believes is a useful measure to facilitate comparisons to historical performance. EBITDA is used as a performance measure in the Company's long-term executive compensation program for purposes of determining the number of equity awards that are ultimately earned and is also a metric used in our short-term cash incentive compensation plan.
Limitations of the Usefulness of These Measures
Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, EBITDA may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of EBITDA is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA excludes certain normal recurring expenses. Therefore, these measures may not provide a complete understanding of the Company's performance and should be reviewed in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, is set forth below:
Thirteen Weeks Ended
(in thousands)
April 30, 2022
May 1, 2021
Net loss
$
(11,914
)
$
(45,724
)
Interest expense, net
3,494
5,252
Income tax benefit
(483
)
(84
)
Depreciation and amortization
14,736
16,754
EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measure)
$
5,833
$
(23,802
)
Free Cash Flow
Free cash flow is defined as cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures.
How These Measures Are Useful
Management believes that free cash flow provides useful information regarding liquidity as it shows our operating cash flows less cash reinvested in the business (capital expenditures).
Limitations of the Usefulness of These Measures
Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, free cash flow may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of free cash flow is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures may not provide a complete understanding of the Company's performance and should be reviewed in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of free cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, is set forth below: