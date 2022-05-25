Express, Inc. First Quarter 2022 Results Exceed Expectations; Raises Full Year 2022 Outlook

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. These results, which cover the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2022, are compared to the thirteen weeks ended May 1, 2021.

"Our first quarter results exceeded our expectations. We delivered positive comparable sales of 31%, double-digit positive comparable sales in every major category and every channel, and we recorded the highest number of active loyalty program members in the Company's history," said Tim Baxter, Chief Executive Officer.

"We have made significant progress against each one of the four foundational pillars of the EXPRESSway Forward strategy. Our brand purpose is taking hold, and as we build, activate and amplify our styling community, its reach and impact are expanding," continued Baxter.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

Positive comparable sales, gross margin expansion and SG&A leverage all exceeded expectations

Increased comparable sales by 31%; drove double-digit positive comparable sales in every category and every channel

Drove a 21% increase in eCommerce demand and saw increases across key metrics for the website and mobile app, including traffic and average order value

Delivered gross margin expansion of 640 basis points despite the negative impact of $6 million of expense related to supply chain challenges

Generated a 20% increase in average unit retail through increased full-price selling and reduced promotional activity

Recorded the highest number of active Express Insider loyalty members in the Company's history

"I am energized by our momentum and this is reflected in our increased annual outlook," Baxter concluded.

First Quarter 2022 Operating Results

Consolidated net sales increased 30% to $450.8 million from $345.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, with consolidated comparable sales up 31% Comparable retail sales, which includes both Express stores and eCommerce, increased 32% compared to the first quarter of 2021 Comparable outlet store sales increased 30% versus the first quarter of 2021

Gross margin was 29.2% of net sales compared to 22.8% in last year's first quarter, an increase of approximately 640 basis points Merchandise margin expanded by 20 basis points despite the negative impact of $6.0 million of expense associated with ongoing supply chain challenges. Without this impact, the expansion would have been 160 basis points Buying and occupancy expenses leveraged approximately 620 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2021 due to increased sales

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $141.1 million, 31.3% of net sales, versus $119.4 million, 34.5% of net sales, in last year's first quarter. The improvement in SG&A rate is driven by leveraging the increased sales.

Operating loss was $9.1 million compared to a loss of $40.6 million in the first quarter of 2021

Income tax benefit was $0.5 million at an effective tax rate of 3.9%. This compares to a benefit of $0.1 million at an effective tax rate of 0.2% in the first quarter of 2021. The Company's effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2022 was impacted primarily by the recording of an additional $5.0 million valuation allowance against the Company's deferred tax assets. Excluding this valuation allowance the adjusted effective rate would have been approximately 44%.

Net loss was $11.9 million, or $0.18 per diluted share. On an adjusted basis, net loss was $7.0 million, or a loss of $0.10 per diluted share. The adjusted loss excludes the negative, non-cash impact of the deferred tax asset valuation allowance of $5.0 million. This compares to a net loss of $45.7 million, or a loss of $0.70 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021. On an adjusted basis, net loss was $35.7 million, or a loss of $0.55 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $5.8 million compared to negative EBITDA of $23.8 million in the first quarter of 2021

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $37.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022 versus $84.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021

Inventory was $371.2 million at the end of the first quarter, up 40% compared to $264.5 million at the end of the prior year’s first quarter, driven primarily by the pull-forward of purchases to mitigate supply chain challenges as well as pack-and-hold for late-arriving holiday inventory

Short-term debt was $4.5 million and long-term debt was $203.5 million at the end of the first quarter of 2022 compared to short-term debt of $37.8 million and long-term debt of $190.0 million at the end of the prior year’s first quarter

At the end of the first quarter of 2022, $65.8 million remained available for borrowing under the revolving credit facility

Operating cash flow was negative $75.9 million for the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2022, compared to negative $1.6 million for the thirteen weeks ended May 1, 2021

Capital expenditures totaled $5.1 million for the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2022, compared to $3.6 million for the thirteen weeks ended May 1, 2021

Free cash flow was negative $81.0 million for the thirteen weeks ended April 30, 2022, compared to negative $5.1 million for the thirteen weeks ended May 1, 2021

2022 Outlook

This outlook is based on our strong year-to-date performance and the strength of our product, brand, customer and execution advancements, balanced against the ongoing supply chain challenges, macroeconomic pressures, geopolitical events and other uncertainties that may impact our business.

Second Quarter 2022

The Company expects the following for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the second quarter of 2021:

Comparable sales to increase mid-single digits

Gross margin rate to increase approximately 100 basis points

SG&A expenses as a percent of sales to delever approximately 100 basis points, including incremental investments in technology, higher labor expenses and general inflationary pressures

Net interest expense of $4 million

Effective tax rate of 4%. Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 45% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation allowance recorded against deferred tax assets

Full Year 2022

The Company expects the following for the full year 2022 compared to the full year 2021:

Comparable sales to increase 8% - 10%

Gross margin rate to increase at least 100 basis points

SG&A expenses as a percent of sales to be approximately flat

Net interest expense of $14 million

Effective tax rate of 4%. Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 45% after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation allowance recorded against deferred tax assets

Diluted earnings per share of $0.24 to $0.34. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.14 to $0.20 after adjusting for the impact of changes in the valuation allowance recorded against deferred tax assets

Capital expenditures of $50 - $55 million

Inventory elevated in the second quarter and closer to parity with sales growth in the back half of the year

Assumptions in the Company outlook may be affected by the continued uncertainty of the pandemic and geopolitical events and their impacts throughout the supply chain.

See Schedule 5 for a discussion of projected real estate activity.

About Express, Inc.

Express is a modern, multichannel apparel and accessories brand grounded in versatility, guided by its purpose - We Create Confidence. We Inspire Self-Expression. - and powered by a styling community. Launched in 1980 with the idea that style, quality and value should all be found in one place, Express has been a part of some of the most important and culture-defining fashion trends. The Express Edit design philosophy ensures that the brand is always ‘of the now’ so people can get dressed for every day and any occasion knowing that Express can help them look the way they want to look and feel the way they want to feel.

The Company operates over 550 retail and outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, the express.com online store and the Express mobile app. Express, Inc. is comprised of the brands Express and UpWest, and is traded on the NYSE under the symbol EXPR. For more information, please visit www.express.com or www.upwest.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact and include, but are not limited to (1) guidance and expectations, including statements regarding expected operating margins, comparable sales, effective tax rates, interest income, net income, diluted earnings per share, cash tax refunds, liquidity, EBITDA, free cash flow, eCommerce demand, and capital expenditures, (2) statements regarding expected store openings, store closures, store conversions, and gross square footage, and (3) statements regarding the Company's strategy, plans, and initiatives, including, but not limited to, results expected from such strategy, plans, and initiatives. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the future tense and statements accompanied by words such as “outlook,” “indicator,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “opportunity,” “leads” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions, which may not prove to be accurate. These statements are not guarantees and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, and significant contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from these forward-looking statements. Among these factors are (1) changes in consumer spending and general economic conditions; (2) the COVID-19 pandemic and its continued impact on our business operations, store traffic, employee availability, financial condition, liquidity and cash flow; (3) geopolitical risks, including impacts from the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and increased tensions between China and Taiwan; (4) our ability to operate our business efficiently, manage capital expenditures and costs, and obtain financing when required; (5) our ability to identify and respond to new and changing fashion trends, customer preferences, and other related factors; (6) fluctuations in our sales, results of operations, and cash levels on a seasonal basis and due to a variety of other factors, including our product offerings relative to customer demand, the mix of merchandise we sell, promotions, and inventory levels; (7) customer traffic at malls, shopping centers, and at our stores; (8) competition from other retailers; (9) our dependence on a strong brand image; (10) our ability to adapt to changing consumer behavior and develop and maintain a relevant and reliable omni-channel experience for our customers; (11) the failure or breach of information systems upon which we rely; (12) our ability to protect customer data from fraud and theft; (13) our dependence upon third parties to manufacture all of our merchandise; (14) changes in the cost of raw materials, labor, and freight; (15) supply chain or other business disruption, including as a result of the coronavirus; (16) our dependence upon key executive management; (17) our ability to execute our growth strategy, EXPRESSway Forward, including engaging our customers and acquiring new ones, executing with precision to accelerate sales and profitability, creating great product and reinvigorating our brand; (18) our substantial lease obligations; (19) our reliance on third parties to provide us with certain key services for our business; (20) impairment charges on long-lived assets; (21) claims made against us resulting in litigation or changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business; (22) our inability to protect our trademarks or other intellectual property rights which may preclude the use of our trademarks or other intellectual property around the world; (23) restrictions imposed on us under the terms of our asset-based loan facility, including restrictions on the ability to effect share repurchases; (24) changes in tax requirements, results of tax audits, and other factors that may cause fluctuations in our effective tax rate; (25) changes in tariff rates; and (26) natural disasters, extreme weather, public health issues, including pandemics, fire, acts of terrorism or war and other events that cause business interruption. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the additional information concerning these and other factors in Express, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Schedule 1 Express, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) April 30, 2022 January 29, 2022 May 1, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 37,140 $ 41,176 $ 84,072 Receivables, net 9,331 11,744 11,213 Income tax receivable 1,850 53,665 98,554 Inventories 371,249 358,795 264,488 Prepaid rent 5,701 5,602 4,683 Other 23,383 19,755 19,340 Total current assets 448,654 490,737 482,350 Right of Use Asset, Net 586,596 615,462 754,324 Property and Equipment 979,377 975,802 965,854 Less: accumulated depreciation (841,137 ) (827,820 ) (799,389 ) Property and equipment, net 138,240 147,982 166,465 Non-Current Income Tax Receivable 52,278 — — Other Assets 4,816 5,273 3,600 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,230,584 $ 1,259,454 $ 1,406,739 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Short-term lease liability $ 195,343 $ 196,628 $ 206,890 Accounts payable 181,318 231,974 159,013 Deferred revenue 32,833 35,985 29,861 Short-term debt 4,500 11,216 37,772 Accrued expenses 111,248 110,850 118,906 Total current liabilities 525,242 586,653 552,442 Long-Term Lease Liability 500,855 536,905 681,010 Long-Term Debt 203,483 117,581 190,025 Other Long-Term Liabilities 11,107 17,007 18,941 Total Liabilities 1,240,687 1,258,146 1,442,418 Commitments and Contingencies Total Stockholders’ (Deficit)/Equity (10,103 ) 1,308 (35,679 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,230,584 $ 1,259,454 $ 1,406,739

Schedule 2 Express, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended April 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 Net Sales $ 450,785 $ 345,759 Cost of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy Costs 319,285 266,955 GROSS PROFIT 131,500 78,804 Operating Expenses: Selling, general, and administrative expenses 141,093 119,393 Other operating income, net (490 ) (33 ) TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 140,603 119,360 OPERATING LOSS (9,103 ) (40,556 ) Interest Expense, Net 3,494 5,252 Other Income, Net (200 ) — LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (12,397 ) (45,808 ) Income Tax Benefit (483 ) (84 ) NET LOSS $ (11,914 ) $ (45,724 ) EARNINGS PER SHARE: Basic $ (0.18 ) $ (0.70 ) Diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (0.70 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 67,211 65,200 Diluted 67,211 65,200

Schedule 3 Express, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended April 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (11,914 ) $ (45,724 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,172 18,497 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 10 — Share-based compensation 2,393 2,523 Landlord allowance amortization (157 ) (77 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net 2,413 3,343 Income tax receivable (463 ) 12,788 Inventories (12,454 ) (128 ) Accounts payable, deferred revenue, and accrued expenses (53,989 ) (3,426 ) Other assets and liabilities (16,890 ) 10,624 NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (75,879 ) (1,580 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital expenditures (5,142 ) (3,562 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (5,142 ) (3,562 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from borrowings under the revolving credit facility 117,000 38,000 Repayment of borrowings under the revolving credit facility (37,000 ) (39,050 ) Proceeds from borrowings under the term loan facility — 50,000 Repayment of borrowings under the term loan facility (1,125 ) (12,404 ) Repayments of financing arrangements — (576 ) Costs incurred in connection with debt arrangements — (463 ) Repurchase of common stock for tax withholding obligations (1,890 ) (2,167 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 76,985 33,340 NET (DECREASE)/INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (4,036 ) 28,198 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 41,176 55,874 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 37,140 $ 84,072

Schedule 4

Express, Inc.

Supplemental Information - Consolidated Statements of Income

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

The Company supplements the reporting of its financial information determined under United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with certain non-GAAP financial measures: adjusted operating loss, adjusted net loss, adjusted diluted earnings per share, EBITDA, and free cash flow. Management strongly encourages investors and stockholders to review the Company's financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted Operating Loss, Net Loss and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted operating loss, adjusted net loss, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are adjusted for certain non-recurring items that the Company does not believe are directly related to its underlying operations and may not be indicative of recurring business operations.

How These Measures Are Useful

The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information to assist stockholders in understanding its financial results and assessing its prospects for future performance. Management believes adjusted operating loss, adjusted net loss, and adjusted diluted earnings per share are important indicators of the Company's business performance because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company's underlying operating results, and may provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in the business.

Limitations of the Usefulness of These Measures

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, adjusted operating loss, adjusted net loss, and adjusted diluted earnings per share may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. These adjusted financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported operating loss, net loss, or diluted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing the Company's operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results provide a more complete understanding of the Company's business. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are set forth below:

Thirteen Weeks Ended April 30, 2022 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Operating

Loss Income Tax

Impact Net Loss Diluted

Earnings

per Share Weighted

Average Diluted

Shares

Outstanding Reported GAAP Measure $ (9,103 ) $ (11,914 ) $ (0.18 ) 67,211 Valuation allowance on deferred taxes (a) — 4,953 4,953 0.08 Adjusted Non-GAAP Measure $ (9,103 ) $ (6,961 ) $ (0.10 )

Valuation allowance provided against 2022 losses.

Thirteen Weeks Ended May 1, 2021 (in thousands, except per share amounts) Operating

Loss Income Tax

Impact Net Loss Diluted

Earnings

per Share Weighted

Average Diluted

Shares

Outstanding Reported GAAP Measure $ (40,556 ) $ (45,724 ) $ (0.70 ) 65,200 Valuation allowance on deferred taxes (a) — 9,977 9,977 0.15 Adjusted Non-GAAP Measure $ (40,556 ) $ (35,747 ) $ (0.55 )

Valuation allowance provided against 2021 losses.

EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net loss before interest expense (net of interest income), income tax benefit and depreciation and amortization expense.

How These Measures Are Useful

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, EBITDA is a supplemental measure of operating performance that the Company believes is a useful measure to facilitate comparisons to historical performance. EBITDA is used as a performance measure in the Company's long-term executive compensation program for purposes of determining the number of equity awards that are ultimately earned and is also a metric used in our short-term cash incentive compensation plan.

Limitations of the Usefulness of These Measures

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, EBITDA may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of EBITDA is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA excludes certain normal recurring expenses. Therefore, these measures may not provide a complete understanding of the Company's performance and should be reviewed in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, is set forth below:

Thirteen Weeks Ended (in thousands) April 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 Net loss $ (11,914 ) $ (45,724 ) Interest expense, net 3,494 5,252 Income tax benefit (483 ) (84 ) Depreciation and amortization 14,736 16,754 EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measure) $ 5,833 $ (23,802 )

Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow is defined as cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures.

How These Measures Are Useful

Management believes that free cash flow provides useful information regarding liquidity as it shows our operating cash flows less cash reinvested in the business (capital expenditures).

Limitations of the Usefulness of These Measures

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, free cash flow may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of free cash flow is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures may not provide a complete understanding of the Company's performance and should be reviewed in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of free cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, is set forth below:

Thirteen Weeks Ended (in thousands) April 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 Net cash used in operating activities $ (75,879 ) $ (1,580 ) Less: Capital expenditures (5,142 ) (3,562 ) Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP Measure) $ (81,021 ) $ (5,142 )

Schedule 5 Express, Inc. Real Estate Activity (Unaudited) First Quarter 2022 - Actual April 30, 2022 - Actual Company-Operated Stores Opened Closed Store Count Gross Square Footage Retail Stores — (2) 344 Outlet Stores — (1) 202 Express Edit Stores 1 (1) 5 UpWest Stores 3 — 10 TOTAL 4 (4) 561 4.7 million Second Quarter 2022 - Projected July 30, 2022 - Projected Company-Operated Stores Opened Closed Store Count Gross Square Footage Retail Stores — — 344 Outlet Stores — — 202 Express Edit Stores 1 — 6 UpWest Stores 4 — 14 TOTAL 5 — 566 4.7 million Full Year 2022 - Projected January 28, 2023 - Projected Company-Operated Stores Opened Closed Store Count Gross Square Footage Retail Stores — (12) 334 Outlet Stores — (3) 200 Express Edit Stores 6 (1) 10 UpWest Stores 9 (1) 15 TOTAL 15 (17) 559 4.6 million

