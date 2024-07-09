Letter to Shareholders

Dear Shareholders,

The year 2023 was an important year for the development and growth of our company despite a geopolitical and macroeconomic context of great uncertainty and volatility. The war between Russia and Ukraine was compounded by Hamas' aggression against Israel and its consequent reaction, which caused not only a very difficult humanitarian crisis for the Palestinians, but also strong instability throughout the Middle East.

Inflation, which at the end of the year began to decline in the main Western countries, forced the cost of money to remain high, which in turn depressed GDP growth compared to the previous year.

In Italy, the economy slowed down, albeit in a market situation characterised by NRRP investments, particularly in the public and infrastructure sectors.

Despite this context, the national digital market continued to grow, closing +2.8% compared to an opening forecasting of just over 3%. The +10% growth of the IT services sector and that of software and ICT solutions, which reached +5.8%, contributed to this result. All this has led to a total Italian digital market of about Euro 79 billion, still expected to grow in the coming years to exceed 90 billion in 2026.

The driving role for the entire market, including the cloud, which stood out for the significant volume of investment achieved, of "Digital enablers" and of the growth of AI technologies, that have characterised the entire debate regarding the expected innovation in the coming years, together with the important benefits to be achieved and some fears linked above all to the correct use of data, has been confirmed.

Confirming its ability to respond to the increasing demand for technology and advanced services, Exprivia saw an exclusively organic increase in turnover with growth of just over 10%, which brought the value of production to over 200 million, with a margin of 13.4%. This is thanks to the development of the aerospace and energy sectors, which grew by 37.2% and 26.6% respectively, followed by banks and finance and the healthcare sector. To this must be added the good performance of collections, which brought net financial debt to just over 7.2 million.

For the near future we want to extend all our applications/solutions with Artificial Intelligence services, as we are convinced that it represents one of the most disruptive technologies available, able to accelerate the changes taking place. We have achieved a position of excellence in Cybersecurity: our quarterly observatory

is now mentioned in many authoritative contexts, including internationally. We have consolidated our presence in the Space Economy by engaging in important collaborations with players in that market who consider us as playing a complementary role and bearers of a significant specialisation. In the Healthcare world, we are recognised as one of the key players and our systems are used by millions of citizens in many Italian regions.

These results were achieved thanks to the commitment of everyone who worked by combining the development of internal skills with a strong collaboration with the main technology vendors and an ecosystem of partners composed of specialised companies, innovative start-ups, research centres and universities throughout Italy, confirming good technological leadership in all market sectors in which Exprivia is present.

We are committed to spreading a sustainable and inclusive culture. Furthermore, our sustainability report (non-financial statement) every year includes additional reporting elements and information we share particularly on the aspects of the company's responsible and green activity that are not strictly economic, convinced as we are that sustainable and responsible success, hoped for by all governance bodies, is achievable through the widespread and constant attention to ESG issues.

I would like to thank all our customers who continue to place their trust in us, and allow us to develop distinctive expertise, together with all our employees and management, who are committed every day to the development of our solutions.

