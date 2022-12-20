Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Exprivia S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    XPR   IT0001477402

EXPRIVIA S.P.A.

(XPR)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-12-20 am EST
1.388 EUR   +1.61%
01:10pExprivia S P A : Board of Directors appoints the new Financial Reporting Officer for the preparation of corporate accounting documents pursuant to Article 154-bis of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998
PU
11/24Exprivia S P A : Financial Statements as at 30 September 2022
PU
11/16Exprivia S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exprivia S p A : Board of Directors appoints the new Financial Reporting Officer for the preparation of corporate accounting documents pursuant to Article 154-bis of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998

12/20/2022 | 01:10pm EST
PRESS RELEASE

Exprivia's Board of Directors appoints the

new Financial Reporting Officer for the preparation of corporate

accounting documents

pursuant to Article 154-bis of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998

December, 20 2022. Exprivia S.p.A. - a company listed on the Euronext Milan market of Borsa Italiana [XPR.MI]

  • informs that the Board of Directors has today appointed, with the favourable opinion of the Board of Statutory Auditors, Mr. Donato Dalbis, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, as manager in charge of preparation of Exprivia Group's accounting and corporate records, effective from 20th December 2022 , in compliance to article Article 154-bis of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998, in replacement of Mr. Valerio Stea, who voluntarily resigned from Exprivia. The curriculum vitae of Mr. Donato Dalbis, who on the basis of the information available to the Company does not hold shares of Exprivia SpA, is available in the "Corporate > Corporate Governance" section of the website www.exprivia.it.

At the same meeting, the Board of Directors also has appointed the members of the Supervisory Board, envisaged by the Organisational, Management and Control Model in accordance to Legislative Decree 231/01, in the person of Mr. Angelantonio De Palma, Chairman, Mr. Michele Lotito and Ms. Mariacecilia Guglielmi, who will remain in charge until the nomination of the new Board of Directors after the approval of the financial statements as of 31/12/2023.

1

PRESS RELEASE

Exprivia

Exprivia is the head of an international Group specialized in Information and Communication Technology able to address the drivers of change in the business of its customers thanks to digital technologies.

With a consolidated know-how and a long experience given by the constant presence on the market, the Group has a team of experts specialized in different technological and domain fields, from Capital Market, Credit & Risk Management to IT Governance, from BPO to CyberSecurity, from Big Data to the Cloud, from IoT to Mobile, from networking to business collaboration up to the SAP world. The Group supports its customers in the Banking & Finance, Telco & Media,Energy & Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing & Distribution, Healthcare and Public Sector sectors. The offer includes solutions consisting of own and third-party products, engineering and consulting services.

Today the Group has about 2,400 professionals distributed in 7 countries worldwide.

Exprivia S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange on the EuronextMilan(XPR)market.

The company is subject to the management and coordination of Abaco Innovazione S.p.A.

www.exprivia.it

Contact

Exprivia SpA

Press Office

Investor Relations

Mediterranean Sec

Gianni Sebastiano

T. +39 080/5289670

gianni.sebastiano@exprivia.it

Teresa Marmo

T. + 39 0803382070 - F. +39 0803382077

marmo@secrp.com -Cell. +39 335/6718211

Gianluigi Conese

conese@secrp.com -Cell. +39 335/7846403

Sec and Partners

T. +39 06/3222712

Martina Trecca

trecca@secrp.com -Cell. +39 333/9611304

Andrea Lijoi

lijoi@secrp.com - Cell. +39 329/2605000

2

Disclaimer

Exprivia S.p.A. published this content on 20 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2022 18:08:40 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 189 M 201 M 201 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 21,4 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,20x
Yield 2022 3,51%
Capitalization 63,8 M 67,7 M 67,7 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,9%
Chart EXPRIVIA S.P.A.
Exprivia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends EXPRIVIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,37 €
Average target price 2,00 €
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Domenico Favuzzi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donato Dalbis Head-Finance, Control & Administration
Angelantonio de Palma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Felice Vitulano Head-Innovation, Marketing & Technology
Alessandro Laterza Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
EXPRIVIA S.P.A.-38.47%68
ACCENTURE PLC-38.39%160 836
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-14.35%141 745
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.90%125 556
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-0.62%101 658
INFOSYS LIMITED-20.15%76 291