Exprivia S p A : Board of Directors appoints the new Financial Reporting Officer for the preparation of corporate accounting documents pursuant to Article 154-bis of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998

December, 20 2022. Exprivia S.p.A. - a company listed on the Euronext Milan market of Borsa Italiana [XPR.MI]
informs that the Board of Directors has today appointed, with the favourable opinion of the Board of Statutory Auditors, Mr. Donato Dalbis, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, as manager in charge of preparation of Exprivia Group's accounting and corporate records, effective from 20th December 2022 , in compliance to article Article 154-bis of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998, in replacement of Mr. Valerio Stea, who voluntarily resigned from Exprivia. The curriculum vitae of Mr. Donato Dalbis, who on the basis of the information available to the Company does not hold shares of Exprivia SpA, is available in the "Corporate > Corporate Governance" section of the website www.exprivia.it.
At the same meeting, the Board of Directors also has appointed the members of the Supervisory Board, envisaged by the Organisational, Management and Control Model in accordance to Legislative Decree 231/01, in the person of Mr. Angelantonio De Palma, Chairman, Mr. Michele Lotito and Ms. Mariacecilia Guglielmi, who will remain in charge until the nomination of the new Board of Directors after the approval of the financial statements as of 31/12/2023.
Exprivia
Exprivia is the head of an international Group specialized in Information and Communication Technology able to address the drivers of change in the business of its customers thanks to digital technologies.
With a consolidated know-how and a long experience given by the constant presence on the market, the Group has a team of experts specialized in different technological and domain fields, from Capital Market, Credit & Risk Management to IT Governance, from BPO to CyberSecurity, from Big Data to the Cloud, from IoT to Mobile, from networking to business collaboration up to the SAP world. The Group supports its customers in the Banking & Finance, Telco & Media,Energy & Utilities, Aerospace & Defense, Manufacturing & Distribution, Healthcare and Public Sector sectors. The offer includes solutions consisting of own and third-party products, engineering and consulting services.
Today the Group has about 2,400 professionals distributed in 7 countries worldwide.
Exprivia S.p.A. is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange on the EuronextMilan(XPR)market.
The company is subject to the management and coordination of Abaco Innovazione S.p.A.
