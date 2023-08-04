PRESS RELEASE
EXPRIVIA APPROVES HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT AS
AT 30 JUNE 2023
ECONOMICAL AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS
GROW
GOOD PERFORMANCE IN DIGITAL HEALTH, AEROSPACE,
ENERGY OIL & GAS MARKETS
Revenues: 97.9 M euro, up 11% from 88.2 M euro as at 30 June 2022
EBITDA: €12.3 M, or 12.6% of revenue, up 6.7% from €11.6 M as at 30 June 2022
EBIT: euro 9.5 M, 9.7% of revenue, up 11.8% from M euro 8.5 as at 30 June 2022
Result before tax: €8.1M, or 8.3% of revenue, up 9.1% from M euro 7.5m as at 30 June 2022
Net Financial Debt at M euro-16.9 compared to M euro -18.3 as at 31 December 2022
4 August 2023 - The Board of Directors of Exprivia - a company listed on the Euronext Milan market of Borsa Italiana [XPR.MI] - today approved the Half-Yearly Financial Report as at 30 June 2023, prepared in accordance with international accounting standards (IAS/IFRS).
In the first six months of the year Exprivia grew, recording +11% in revenues, equal to euro 97.9 million compared to euro 88.2 million in the same period of 2022, with EBITDA at 12.6% of revenues compared to 13.1% last year, EBIT at euro 9.5 million, equal to 9.7% of revenues at 30 June 2023, pre-tax profit at EURO8.1 million, equal to 8.3% of revenues, up 9.1% compared to EURO7.5 million in the same period of 2022. Net financial debt stood at EURO-16.9 million, down EURO1.4 million from 31 December 2022.
The first half of the year shows a good performance in the Energy Oil & Gas market with +30% characterised by operators' investments in transformation in the areas of ERP, Customer Experience, Analytics, Cyber Security and migration of infrastructures to the cloud. There was also a good performance in the Aerospace market with +16% in which, also on the back of PNRR funding, important tenders were awarded under the European programmes Copernicus Space Component, Destination Earth. The Digital Health sector is also growing at a double-digit rate, with +16%, characterised by the application modernisation of health and hospital companies and the development at national level of large platforms that enable the provision of solutions and technologies.
"In the first half of 2023," says Domenico Favuzzi, Exprivia's Chairman and CEO, "we recorded a good performance particularly in some markets where we have established positions. Revenue growth, good margins and debt reduction support our ability to pursue growth and development opportunities in the ICT market. We continue to record strong positions in important markets such as Aerospace, Energy, and Healthcare, thanks also to the contribution of digital enablers, which are currently central in the ICT arena, such as Cloud, Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence."
Results of the Parent Company as at 30 June 2023
Revenues amounted to Euro 87.8 million, up 12% from Euro 78.4 million in H1 2022.
EBITDA amounted to Euro 11.8 million, up 6.3% compared to Euro 11.1 million in H1 2022. EBIT amounted to euro 8.7 million compared to euro 8.1 million in H1 2022.
Profit before tax amounted to euro 7.7 million compared to euro 7.5 million in H1 2022, up +3.4%.
Shareholders' equity at 30 June 2023 amounted to Euro 90.7 million compared to Euro 85.3 million at 31 December 2022.
Net financial debt as of 30 June 2023 was EURO18.8 million compared to EURO-20.1 million as of 31 December 2022.
The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Mr Donato Dalbis, declares, pursuant to paragraph 2 of Article 154 bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the documented results, books and accounting records.
Exprivia
The Exprivia Group, specialising in Information and Communication Technology, is one of the leading players in digital transformation.
Drawing on a wealth of expertise gained in over 30 years of constant presence on the national and international market, Exprivia employs around 2,400 people in 6 six countries around the world and employs a team of experts in different areas of technology and digitalisation: from Artificial Intelligence to Cybersecurity, from Big Data to Cloud, from IoT to BPO, from Mobile to Networking and Collaboration, and fully presiding over the SAP world.
Listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2000 in the Euronext market (XPR), Exprivia supports its clients in the Banking, Finance&Insurance, Aerospace&Defence, Energy&Utilities, Healthcare and Public Sector, Manufacturing&Distribution, Telco&Media sectors. The group's design capability is enhanced by a strong partner network, proprietary solutions, design, engineering and customised consulting services.
The company is subject to the management and coordination of Abaco Innovazione S.p.A..
www.exprivia.it
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET ANF FINANCIAL POSITION AT 30 JUNE 2023
