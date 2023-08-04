PRESS RELEASE

EXPRIVIA APPROVES HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT AS

AT 30 JUNE 2023

ECONOMICAL AND FINANCIAL INDICATORS

GROW

GOOD PERFORMANCE IN DIGITAL HEALTH, AEROSPACE,

ENERGY OIL & GAS MARKETS

Revenues: 97.9 M euro, up 11% from 88.2 M euro as at 30 June 2022

EBITDA: €12.3 M, or 12.6% of revenue, up 6.7% from €11.6 M as at 30 June 2022

EBIT: euro 9.5 M, 9.7% of revenue, up 11.8% from M euro 8.5 as at 30 June 2022

Result before tax: €8.1M, or 8.3% of revenue, up 9.1% from M euro 7.5m as at 30 June 2022

Net Financial Debt at M euro-16.9 compared to M euro -18.3 as at 31 December 2022

4 August 2023 - The Board of Directors of Exprivia - a company listed on the Euronext Milan market of Borsa Italiana [XPR.MI] - today approved the Half-Yearly Financial Report as at 30 June 2023, prepared in accordance with international accounting standards (IAS/IFRS).

In the first six months of the year Exprivia grew, recording +11% in revenues, equal to euro 97.9 million compared to euro 88.2 million in the same period of 2022, with EBITDA at 12.6% of revenues compared to 13.1% last year, EBIT at euro 9.5 million, equal to 9.7% of revenues at 30 June 2023, pre-tax profit at EURO8.1 million, equal to 8.3% of revenues, up 9.1% compared to EURO7.5 million in the same period of 2022. Net financial debt stood at EURO-16.9 million, down EURO1.4 million from 31 December 2022.

The first half of the year shows a good performance in the Energy Oil & Gas market with +30% characterised by operators' investments in transformation in the areas of ERP, Customer Experience, Analytics, Cyber Security and migration of infrastructures to the cloud. There was also a good performance in the Aerospace market with +16% in which, also on the back of PNRR funding, important tenders were awarded under the European programmes Copernicus Space Component, Destination Earth. The Digital Health sector is also growing at a double-digit rate, with +16%, characterised by the application modernisation of health and hospital companies and the development at national level of large platforms that enable the provision of solutions and technologies.

"In the first half of 2023," says Domenico Favuzzi, Exprivia's Chairman and CEO, "we recorded a good performance particularly in some markets where we have established positions. Revenue growth, good margins and debt reduction support our ability to pursue growth and development opportunities in the ICT market. We continue to record strong positions in important markets such as Aerospace, Energy, and Healthcare, thanks also to the contribution of digital enablers, which are currently central in the ICT arena, such as Cloud, Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence."

