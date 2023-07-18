This communication is made pursuant to Article 2.6.2, co. 1, lett. b) of the Rules of the markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

18 July 2023, Exprivia S.p.A. - a company listed on the Euronext market of Borsa Italiana [XPR.MI] - announces the change, by the Board of Directors, of the date for the approval of the Half-Yearly Financial Report at 30 June 2023 from 27 September to 4 August 2023. The Half-Yearly Financial Report as at 30 June 2023 will be disclosed to the market in compliance with the terms of the law and regulations.

The Exprivia Group, specialising in Information and Communication Technology, is one of the leading players in digital transformation. Backed by a wealth of expertise gained in over 30 years of constant presence on the national and international market, Exprivia employs around 2,400 people in six countries around the world, drawing on a team of experts in various areas of technology and digitalisation: from Artificial Intelligence to Cybersecurity, from Big Data to Cloud, from IoT to BPO, from Mobile to Networking and Collaboration, entirely overseeing the SAP world.

Listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2000 in the Euronext market (XPR), Exprivia supports its customers in the Banking, Finance&Insurance, Aerospace&Defence, Energy&Utilities, Healthcare and Public Sector, Manufacturing&Distribution, Telco&Media sectors. The group's design capability is enhanced by a strong partner network, proprietary solutions, design, engineering and customised consultancy services.

The company is subject to the management and coordination of Abaco Innovazione S.p.A. www.exprivia.com

