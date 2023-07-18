Exprivia S p A : Changes To The Corporate Events Calendar 2023
PRESS RELEASE
CHANGES TO THE CORPORATE EVENTS CALENDAR
2023
18 July 2023, Exprivia S.p.A. - a company listed on the Euronext market of Borsa Italiana [XPR.MI] - announces the change, by the Board of Directors, of the date for the approval of the Half-Yearly Financial Report at 30 June 2023 from 27 September to 4 August 2023. The Half-Yearly Financial Report as at 30 June 2023 will be disclosed to the market in compliance with the terms of the law and regulations.
This communication is made pursuant to Article 2.6.2, co. 1, lett. b) of the Rules of the markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.
Exprivia
The Exprivia Group, specialising in Information and Communication Technology, is one of the leading players in digital transformation. Backed by a wealth of expertise gained in over 30 years of constant presence on the national and international market, Exprivia employs around 2,400 people in six countries around the world, drawing on a team of experts in various areas of technology and digitalisation: from Artificial Intelligence to Cybersecurity, from Big Data to Cloud, from IoT to BPO, from Mobile to Networking and Collaboration, entirely overseeing the SAP world.
Listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2000 in the Euronext market (XPR), Exprivia supports its customers in the Banking, Finance&Insurance, Aerospace&Defence, Energy&Utilities, Healthcare and Public Sector, Manufacturing&Distribution, Telco&Media sectors. The group's design capability is enhanced by a strong partner network, proprietary solutions, design, engineering and customised consultancy services.
The company is subject to the management and coordination of Abaco Innovazione S.p.A. www.exprivia.com
Exprivia SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the information technology (IT) sector. The Company is active in the design, development and integration of IT systems; enterprise application integration; infrastructure management services; business process outsourcing, and information technology security solutions. The Company offers its IT products and services to various market, such as healthcare sector and local entities; banks and financial institutions; industry and media companies; oil, gas and telecommunication sector; space and defence; public administration, and transport and utilities industry. The Company has a number of subsidiaries and affiliates, including Exprivia Projects SpA, Italtel, Exprivia Solutions, Devoteam auSystem SpA, Exprivia Asia Ltd, ACS SpA and ProSAP SL, among others.