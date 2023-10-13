Interim Report 2023
Contents
Summary of operations in the first half of 2023
Profile of Exprivia Group
Performance Trend of the Exprivia Group
Risks and Uncertainties
Significant Events in the first half of 2023
Events after 30 June 2023
Exprivia's Stock Market Performance
Business Outlook
Investments
Events and Sponsorships
Management Training and Development
Staff and Turnover
Management System and Certifications
Organisation, Management and Control Model (pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree no.
231/2001)
Inter-company relations
Relations with Related Parties
Report on Management and Coordination Activities
Group Relations with the Parent Company
Condensed consolidated half-year financial statements at 30 June 2023
Consolidated Financial Statements at 30 June 2023
Explanatory notes to the Exprevia Group condensed consolidated half-year financial statements at
30 June 2023
Related parties
Certification of the Consolidated Financial Statements pursuant to art. 154-bis of Italian Legislative
Decree no. 58/98
Independent Auditors' Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Exprivia Group at
30 June 2023
Corporate Bodies
Board of Directors
Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer
Domenico Favuzzi
Directors
Dante Altomare (Vice-Chairman)
Angela Stefania Bergantino (2)
Marina Lalli (2)
Alessandro Laterza (3)
Valeria Savelli (1)
Giovanni Castellaneta
Board of Statutory Auditors
Chairman
Dora Savino
Standing Auditors
Andrea Delfino
Mauro Ferrante
Independent Auditors
BDO Italia SpA
- Directors not vested with operating powers
- Independent directors pursuant to the Corporate Governance Code of the Corporate Governance Committee
- Lead Independent Director
Directors' Report at 30 June 2023
Directors' Report
at 30 June 2023
Significant Group Figures and Result Indicators
The following is a summary of the main consolidated economic, capital and financial data of Exprivia SpA and its subsidiaries (hereinafter also referred to as the "Group" or the "Exprivia Group") at 30 June 2023, 30 June 2022 and 31 December 2022.
- - "Net working capital" is calculated as the sum of the total current assets, less cash and cash equivalents, less total current liabilities plus current bank debt and current bond loans.
- - The Cash Flow represents the cash flow generated (absorbed) by the income management.
- - Fixed capital is equal to total non-current assets
- - Investments are calculated as the sum of cash flows absorbed by increases in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and equity investments, net of payments for sales.
- - Net Financial Debt = a+b+c
