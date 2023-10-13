Interim Report 2023

Issuer: Exprivia

Website: www.exprivia.it

Contents

Corporate Bodies

Directors' Report at 30 June 2023

Significant Group Figures and Result Indicators

Summary of operations in the first half of 2023

Profile of Exprivia Group

Performance Trend of the Exprivia Group

Risks and Uncertainties

Significant Events in the first half of 2023

Events after 30 June 2023

Exprivia's Stock Market Performance

Business Outlook

Investments

Events and Sponsorships

Management Training and Development

Staff and Turnover

Management System and Certifications

Organisation, Management and Control Model (pursuant to Italian Legislative Decree no.

231/2001)

Inter-company relations

Relations with Related Parties

Report on Management and Coordination Activities

Group Relations with the Parent Company

Condensed consolidated half-year financial statements at 30 June 2023

Consolidated Financial Statements at 30 June 2023

48

Explanatory notes to the Exprevia Group condensed consolidated half-year financial statements at

30 June 2023

Related parties

Certification of the Consolidated Financial Statements pursuant to art. 154-bis of Italian Legislative

Decree no. 58/98

Independent Auditors' Report on the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Exprivia Group at

30 June 2023

Interim Report 2023

Corporate Bodies

Board of Directors

Chairman and

Chief Executive Officer

Domenico Favuzzi

Directors

Dante Altomare (Vice-Chairman)

Angela Stefania Bergantino (2)

Marina Lalli (2)

Alessandro Laterza (3)

Valeria Savelli (1)

Giovanni Castellaneta

Board of Statutory Auditors

Chairman

Dora Savino

Standing Auditors

Andrea Delfino

Mauro Ferrante

Independent Auditors

BDO Italia SpA

  1. Directors not vested with operating powers
  2. Independent directors pursuant to the Corporate Governance Code of the Corporate Governance Committee
  3. Lead Independent Director

Interim Report 2023

Directors' Report at 30 June 2023

Directors' Report

at 30 June 2023

Interim Report 2023

Significant Group Figures and Result Indicators

The following is a summary of the main consolidated economic, capital and financial data of Exprivia SpA and its subsidiaries (hereinafter also referred to as the "Group" or the "Exprivia Group") at 30 June 2023, 30 June 2022 and 31 December 2022.

  1. - "Net working capital" is calculated as the sum of the total current assets, less cash and cash equivalents, less total current liabilities plus current bank debt and current bond loans.
  2. - The Cash Flow represents the cash flow generated (absorbed) by the income management.
  3. - Fixed capital is equal to total non-current assets
  4. - Investments are calculated as the sum of cash flows absorbed by increases in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets and equity investments, net of payments for sales.
  5. - Net Financial Debt = a+b+c

Interim Report 2023

