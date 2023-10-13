Exprivia SpA is an Italy-based company engaged in the information technology (IT) sector. The Company is active in the design, development and integration of IT systems; enterprise application integration; infrastructure management services; business process outsourcing, and information technology security solutions. The Company offers its IT products and services to various market, such as healthcare sector and local entities; banks and financial institutions; industry and media companies; oil, gas and telecommunication sector; space and defence; public administration, and transport and utilities industry. The Company has a number of subsidiaries and affiliates, including Exprivia Projects SpA, Italtel, Exprivia Solutions, Devoteam auSystem SpA, Exprivia Asia Ltd, ACS SpA and ProSAP SL, among others.

Sector Software